DETECTIVE Corporal Junior McDonald was surprised last Friday, when the complainant in a wounding case with which he was involved presented him a greeting card.

The complainant, 61-year-old St Thomas Justice of the Peace Sharon Mitchell, who was last year stabbed 16 times, was so impressed with the level of professionalism and care demonstrated by the officer that she was moved to acknowledge his effort.

She also indicated that she will be writing to the commissioner of police to commend the officer.

However, Corporal McDonald, who had turned up at the sentencing hearing for Mitchell's attacker at the St Thomas Home Circuit Court in Morant Bay last Friday, was shocked but was all smiles when Mitchell handed him the card expressing gratitude for his kindness and dedication to his work.

“To be frank, I am really flattered because as police officers it's a day-to-day work, and for me it is normal. You have to do what you have to do,” said the officer, who is currently assigned to the Morant Bay Criminal Investigative Branch.

“These are the little moments that make the job of an officer rewarding, and this is a big reward,” he added, while commending the JP for her level of cooperation as a complainant.

“She is very good and cooperative and she is easy to deal with, because sometimes even though they are complainants they are very difficult to deal with and will withhold information from you. However, she was easy to deal with, she gave it her all and made the case easy for me,” McDonald said.

When asked if he was surprised by Mitchell's gesture, the detective corporal said: “It came very much as a surprise; I've never gotten a card before.”

Mitchell, whose lungs were punctured and who lost the ability to use of her left hand as a result of the attack, said although she has been working as a JP for years, she never expected such kind treatment.

“First time I am encountering such a nice officer and I've never been in contact with any as it relates to a case, but I am the victim now,” she said.

According to her, the detective corporal not only performed his investigative duties outstandingly but also went beyond the call of duty by visiting her several times in the hospital and later at home, as well as checking up on her via telephone calls.

“I am really thankful and I am really grateful for the way in which the investigator operated. He was very kind to me, very helpful, he went the extra mile. He was concerned about my safety and he became my counsellor,” Mitchell added.

In the meantime, McDonald is urging the country's citizens to refrain from accepting the negative perception that is held by many in relation to police officers.

“Police officers, in general, operate just like I do. The persons I have worked with are good officers; they would have done the same,” he said.

At the same time, McDonald said: “I know that there are officers who don't do what they are supposed to do, but there aren't many [just the] few [that] are always highlighted.”

Mitchell was viciously attacked by Everton Thompson on July 15, while at her gate in Arcadia, St Thomas, sweeping.

Thompson, who wounded the JP over rumours that she had worked “obeah” on his relative, resulting in her death, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with a recommendation for psychiatric treatment.

Mitchell, following Thompson's sentencing, said: “It was fair and it was speedy and I am saying thanks to the court system.”