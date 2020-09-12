MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Attorney Tova Hamilton, who is representing Member of Parliament-elect for Manchester Central Rhoda Moy Crawford of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), has described the application for a magisterial recount by independent candidate Rohan Chung as a “waste of time”.

Chung lost by more than 8,000 votes in the September 3 General Election according to official numbers from the Electoral Office of Jamaica, which saw him receiving 49 votes to Crawford's 8,192 votes.

“The only comment I will make is that I am hoping that whoever brought me here today can pay my cost, because it is a waste of time,” Hamilton said outside the Manchester Parish Court yesterday.

Crawford unseated the incumbent Peter Bunting of the People's National Party by a margin of 1,253 votes.

In the affidavit requesting the recount and signed by Chung, he argued that some of his objections were ignored during the counting of the ballots. Chung claims that the returning officer improperly rejected a few ballots and that there was an incorrect addition of the number of ballots cast to another candidate.

Chung declined to comment when questioned by the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Mandeville resident Winston Adams, who spoke with the Observer outside the Manchester Parish Court yesterday, believes Chung's approach is foolish.

“This recount nuh mek nuh sense. She [Crawford] won already, so why recount?” he asked.

“It still doesn't make a difference with the recount,” he added.

At the end of the first day of recounting yesterday, more than 30 of the 128 boxes were counted. The magisterial recount continues today.

— Kasey Williams