'Admit Until Date' indicates length of authorised US stay

Q: Recently, I travelled to the United States and was given an “Admit Until Date”. What does this mean, and what is the difference between the “Admit Until Date” and my visa expiration date?

A: Most people understand a visa to be a document that authorises you to enter the United States. This is not the case. A visa does not guarantee entry to the United States, but rather grants the visa holder permission to arrive at a United States port of entry and request to be admitted.

The visa expiration date and the Admit Until Date shown on the admission stamp or on the I-94 (Arrival and Departure Record) are different.

The visa expiration date shown on your visa does not reflect how long you are authorised to stay within the United States, but rather for how long the visa is valid. Entry and the length of authorised stay within the United States are determined by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry each time you travel. The length of authorised stay is indicated by the Admit Until Date.

Upon arriving at a port of entry, a CBP official will determine whether to permit you entry into the United States. If entry is granted, the officer will also determine the maximum authorised length of stay for your visit.

Your authorised length of stay will be indicated on the admission stamp in the passport or on the paper Form I-94 stapled to the passport. This is the date when your lawful status in the United States expires. You must leave on or before that date to avoid any out-of-status time.

If your admission stamp or paper Form I-94 contains a specific date (the “Admit Until Date”), then that is the date by which you must leave the United States.

The Admit Until Date is the official record of your authorised length of stay in the United States. You cannot use the visa expiration date that is on your visa in determining or referring to your permitted length of stay in the United States.

Staying beyond the date authorised or engaging in activities not allowed on your visa classification type is a violation of US immigration laws and may invalidate your current visa or make you ineligible for a visa in the future. It is important to recognise that it is your responsibility to leave by the Admit Until Date.

For employment-based visas like H-2A and H-2B, make sure that your employer is aware of the Admit Until Date and that you schedule your departure from the US in time to comply with the date. If you do not know your Admit Until Date, you can find it on the Customs and Border Protection website at www.cbp.gov/I94.

You can find more information on our website, www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter.