'As the only child for my mother...I knew I had to beat poverty'

Ninth in a series giving a snapshot of the lives and thoughts of people you see on the streets daily. Sunday Observer reporter Sharlene Hendricks speaks with Shamoui Glaves, taxi operator turned businessman.

Portmore, St Catherine

“At 17 years old I had three taxis on the road. I used to wake up from 4:00 in the morning and do trips from Runaway Bay to St Ann's Bay. The zeal to have my own things was very great. As the only child for my mother, who was a single parent, I knew I had to beat poverty.

When I got into Brown's Town Community College, not having much at the time to do all the exams, what I would do is get up early in the morning to run taxi, and by 8:30 in the morning my mother would meet me on the road with my bush jacket for school.

I got my City and Guilds certificate in computing and then I applied to the University of Technology where I did my Bachelor of Education in Construction. After I left Utech I could not get a job, so I went back to running my taxi.

Even though I have a degree in education, I have never taught a day in my life. In Jamaica, it is really hard for a man to be a teacher to take care of your family the right way. I am always trying to do something different. I opened a car wash in Runaway Bay. I was able to employ my mother, who at the time was made redundant, to run the car wash for me.

I eventually applied for a job at the National Works Agency where I am now the assistant parish manager for St Thomas. Working in the parish I realised that St Thomas has the best aggregate in Jamaica. I sold my pickup van and bought a 10-wheeler truck, hired a driver for the truck and started transporting the material from St Thomas to St Ann. I leased a property in Runaway Bay and started a stockpile.

Within two years that business — KAG Stockpile and Hardware Supplies — has become number two out of nine hardware stores in St Ann. We have now moved from just the sand and gravel to a big enterprise where we are supplying other hardwares in the area with material.

As a businessman, I try to be a leader and not a boss. I now have a staff compliment of about 20 persons who treat the business as their own. We are about to open a new location in St Ann's Bay and we are determined to become number one in St Ann. My 10-year plan is to have a KAG Stockpile in every major town in St Ann.”