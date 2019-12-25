'Bro Farr' the happy giver

Born and raised in Port Antonio, Portland, 75-year-old Delroy Farr has known no other home, and for more than 50 of those years the man Portlanders have dubbed “Bro Farr” has pledged his heart and hands to serve his community.

Farr, the pastor of Shiloh Apostolic Church in Port Antonio, has not only been providing spiritual guidance to members of his church and the wider community, he has also been providing well-needed assistance to the elderly, homeless and other vulnerable groups.

As a volunteer of the Portland Rehabilitation Management Centre, Farr has played an integral role in catering to the needs of the poor and homeless in the parish. His ministry supports the shelter through donations and volunteer work, including organising fund-raising activities.

“The church also donates a monthly stipend towards the operations of the shelter,” said Farr.

The shelter offers residential, social and rehabilitative services to people in need and prepares them for life in the wider society, when they leave.

Farr also gives back to his community in several other capacities. He is a member of the East Portland Ministers Fraternal, works closely with the Jamaica Red Cross, the Portland Parish Council and the Portland Poor Relief.

He also served as a volunteer chaplain for the Portland police for 13 years, a post he only recently gave up.

“Although I'm no longer the chaplain, I still do volunteer and outreach work with the police of Portland,” said Farr.

Among the activities that he organises for the police, through his church, is an annual Boxing Day dinner.

“The dinner is one way of saying thanks to the police for their hard work throughout the year. We also invite the elderly and other vulnerable groups to the event,” he said.

The father of 12, who has also worked as a volunteer with the former JN Bank Member Advisory Council, now JN Circle, said that he believes God has placed a calling on his heart to help others.

JN Circle is a global network of service clubs empowered by The Jamaica National Group to advocate change in communities.

“People always ask me where I find the time to do so much community work, but I think when you have a love for something, you make the time. This is my calling. God called me and I answered. I could not see myself living any other life than the one I have lived,” said Farr.

He added: “I love to serve people. That is life's greatest reward, when you can help somebody, especially when they are down. It is said you shouldn't look down on people unless your intention is to lift them up.”

Farr stated that he has no plans to slow down any time soon and has pledged that he will continue to do good work throughout his community.

“I'm still active at church and I still officiate funerals, christenings and weddings every weekend,” he related.

Farr has officiated at more than 3,400 weddings in Portland; and has christened more babies than he can count.

For his sterling contributions, he has received several awards, including the Order of Distinction for his work in tourism. “I worked in the tourism sector for 55 years. I saw it as a way of building my parish and connecting with people,” he said.

Although he retired from the sector, Farr continues to provide voluntary service to Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) Tours, an organisation he worked with for many years.

“I was the national president of JUTA and president of the Port Antonio Chapter of JUTA,” he said.

“When you think of Portland, you think of Brother Farr,” said Arlene Davis. “He will not leave Portland for anything. Many opportunities have come about over the years, even for him to migrate overseas and he said 'No'. He loves his community and his parish.”

Davis, who has been a member of Shiloh Apostolic Church for 40 years, also worked with Farr at JUTA Tours for eight years.

She said she considers Farr a mentor and friend. “He is a one in a million pastor. He is a true advocate for the defenceless, poor and needy, who is always willing to help others,” said Davis.

Farr has been married to his wife, Phillan, for 50 years. The union produced seven children. He has five other children from a previous relationship.