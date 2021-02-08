'Butch' Stewart keepsake publication a big hit
The Jamaica Observer's 284-page reflection on the life and legacy of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, published with yesterday's Sunday Observer, proved a massive hit among the reading public, so much so that at 9:00 am only a few copies of the newspaper were still available from vendors.
The keepsake, printed on bond paper wrapped by a glossy cover, highlighted the life of the man who, over the past 50 years, built a business, tourism and media empire that contributed to Jamaica's development and helped place the island on the world stage.
“This morning is the fastest morning mi ever see the Observer sell off,” vendor Martin Coleman, who has been selling the newspaper for the past 15 years, said yesterday in Manor Park, St Andrew.
Coleman said he would have welcomed more copies of the newspaper as many of his regular customers had not yet got to him at the time he spoke to the Observer.
“This morning was a blessed morning,” he said. “People want to read about Butch Stewart and him life.”
Observer vendor Hillary Reid, who is stationed at the intersection of Molynes and Waltham Park roads, said most of her customers bought two copies of the paper.
“The Observer hot this morning. Everybody come dem want it because dem did know seh the Butch Stewart paper a go in deh,” she said.
The special edition is chock full of tributes to Stewart, who died on January 4, 2021 at the age of 79. It also features never-before-told stories about the tourism and business mogul highlighting his penchant for hard work, love for Jamaica and the Caribbean, his contribution to the welfare of others, his love for his staff and, above all, his dedication to his family and God.
Although Stewart will be best remembered for his achievements in tourism as founder and chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, he also established Appliance Traders Ltd, the Jamaica Observer and its sister radio stations Fyah 105 FM and The Edge 105 FM.
His achievements in tourism and business earned him the Order of Jamaica and, before that the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).
Yesterday, Observer Head of Advertising, Marketing and Communications Natalie Chin said a limited number of copies of the keepsake will be available for purchase today at the newspaper's headquarters on Beechwood Avenue, St Andrew, for people who were unable to secure one yesterday.
