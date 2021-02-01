“Butch” was my transformational mentor

For some people, it was merely reading the news online or hearing about it on social media or perhaps on a radio broadcast. For most people, it was reading about him in magazines or getting glimpses of him at a Sandals or Beaches property somewhere across the Caribbean. For me the death of Gordon “Butch” Stewart is beyond painful, in fact, the magnitude of my grief is indescribable.

You see, on January 4, 2021, I lost someone who treated me like a loving brother, as he was always there for me when I needed support, and advised and encouraged me as I travelled life's highway. I lost a true friend, an authentic friend, someone who always wished only the best for me and my family, a friend who championed my goals and dreams, a friend who consoled me in times of sorrow, and cheered me on as I pursued new personal and business goals.

I lost one of the most impactful and transformative mentors that I have ever had — someone who is always willing to share information, resources and opportunities with me. On this January day I lost someone who contributed much to my life, my attitude, my overall mindset.

The seeds of possibility and goodness that Gordon “Butch” Stewart planted in my life will forever be with me in the depths of my soul. I spent many a birthday with my friend and mentor as he opened up one of his properties in Jamaica for my annual 'Back to Jamaica' trip conducted to provide an opportunity for Jamaicans to enjoy a trip home — a trip to allow Jamaican youth, who had never been to Jamaica, an opportunity to learn about their native homeland. It was also a celebration of my birthday, a time when he showered me and those on the trip with hospitality Gordon “Butch” Stewart style.

He was the king of hospitality, the modern innovator of the all-inclusive, a man who loved Jamaica dearly. He worked tirelessly to promote Jamaica, its tourism product, and the beauty of her people. This humanitarian and global visionary was so very near and dear to my heart, and I will strive to honour his life, his good works, and his commitment to Jamaica each and every day.

In honour of the impact and to acknowledge the impact that this icon had on my life, I named my last son Prince Noshua “Baby Butch”.

Gordon “Butch” Stewart was a stellar godfather to my son, and those tokens of love showered on both my son and me will remain with me until the day I die.

Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the world have lost a legendary giant, a man who set the bar high as it relates to hospitality and memorable travel experiences. I know that my dear brother, friend, mentor and confidant is resting in peace, sheltered in the arms of the Lord. As William Cullen Bryant writes in the poem Thanatopsis:

“So live, that when thy summons comes to join

The innumerable caravan, which moves

To that mysterious psalm, where each shall take

His chamber in the silent halls of death,

Thou go not, like the quarry-slave at night,

Scourged to his dungeon, but, sustained and soothed

By an unfaltering trust, approach thy grave,

Like one who wraps the drapery of his couch

About him, and lies down to pleasant dreams.”

Gordon “Butch” Stewart, my transformational mentor and friend, I will never forget you or the life lessons that you taught.