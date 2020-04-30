CENTRAL Kingston Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites has called for funding to be slashed for those public bodies that are repeatedly and chronically late with submitting their reports to the Houses of Parliament for scrutiny.

“Those who have to report to Parliament, if they are not on time, they should be written to and given six months' grace [period] and if there is no justifiable reason thereafter, cut the money. Once you stop the money, the reports will come,” Thwaites recommended.

“We want a list of all those bodies who are supposed to report who are late so an enquiry can be done,” the Opposition member added.

Thwaites's remarks followed agitation by Deputy House Leader Everald Warmington, after the tabling of reports for the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) for the 2017 to 2019 period on Tuesday.

“Mr Speaker, I am concerned that a body like the Electoral Commission of Jamaica has not submitted a report since 2016. The report before us now is 2017 to 2018 and the 2018 to 2019. I am alarmed that an important body as the Electoral Commission of Jamaica is delinquent in reporting to Parliament.

“It is now four years since this body has laid a report in this Parliament. It is unacceptable that the departments and agencies that are to report to this House, and the Electoral Commission of Jamaica is answerable to this House, and it took four years for this body to give us a report and they are allocated billions of dollars over this period of time to administer electoral matters in this country,” Warmington noted.

“[It is] unacceptable and I hope that you will write to them and advise them that this House finds it unacceptable and regrettable that for four years no report has been laid in this House from the commission,” he said.

Thwaites, commenting on the matter, noted that the issue with the ECJ has been a long-standing one.

“This has been, [and] is, a matter of concern to the House of Representatives certainly since my advent here in 1997 and on repeated occasions; it applies not only to the Electoral Commission, it has, in fact, got better because [there are] a number of statutory agencies and other bodies in receipt of government funds that are chronically in arrears,” Thwaites stated.

An indication by House Speaker Pearnel Charles that he had been advised that many of the reports were late because of the cost of printing, drew a rebuttal from Thwaites.

“Mr Speaker, the cost of printing could never be accepted as an impediment for the expenditure of what, in most cases, is hundreds and millions of dollars of public funds — unacceptable,” he said.

Continuing, Thwaites said: “This is setting a very bad precedent for the management of public resources, especially in a time where we need to spend and save in order to maximise the provisions for emergencies. In previous times, the argument was [that] they couldn't afford an auditor... none of that is acceptable... What we are doing is conveying to the public a certain slackness about public resources... I urge you to follow your nature and be extremely strict in this regard. We want a list of all those bodies who are supposed to report who are late, so an enquiry can be done,” Thwaites insisted.

Charles, on Tuesday, said he would hold discussions on the matter with the staff of the commission and advise parliamentarians.