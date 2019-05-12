'Dougie' Bell, Comrie among Honorees at KC USA Dinner

The 36th Annual Reunion and Awards Dinner of the Kingston College Old Boys Association USA (New York Chapter) saw outstanding former KC footballer and cricketer Douglas “Dougie” Bell, fellow old boys and outstanding sportsmen Errol “Sala” Lewis, and David “Rambo” McCrea among five people honoured at the event held Saturday, May 4 at Antuns, Springfield Boulevard, Queen's Village, New York. A special community award was given to guest of honour Dr Millicent Comrie, leading Jamaica-born, US-based gynaecologist, who is also the sister of former Jamaica Health Minister Dr Fenton Ferguson; and Valerie Stephenson, who accepted on behalf of her late husband Ronald N Stephenson, who has a scholarship named in his memory.

