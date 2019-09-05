'Everything will never be perfect'

KARL Samuda, minister with responsibility for the education portfolio, has responded to head of Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Owen Speid's call for urgent attention to be given to the physical infrastructure of schools, urging patience.

“You're never going to be in a position where everything is perfect, that's not the nature of life. There are challenges with which we have to deal, but the important thing [is]...every effort is made in the Ministry of Education to always be proactive,” he said yesterday at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

One of the strategies the minister outlined, is regular surveys of the repairs and physical infrastructure needs of schools.

He said the most recent update, which he received on Tuesday, includes details such as the scope of work for each school, preliminary costs, the amount disbursed to date, the amount recommended for disbursement, and the project status.

“So this is a monitoring mechanism that has been improved upon, which gives us a handle on exactly where we are with maintenance, and to ensure that in every single instance financial propriety is exercised and comply with the procurement policies of the Government of Jamaica,” Samuda said.

Addressing the JTA's 55th annual conference in Montego Bay, St James, recently, Speid urged the Government to focus on the development of the infrastructure of the island's public schools.

He said many of them are in disrepair, and likened the appearance of some institutions to an “animal farm”.

Speid said it is time for the Ministry of Education to launch an infrastructural development programme to improve the appearance and accessibility of educational facilities in line with international standards.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary Dr Grace McLean informed that, so far, under the administrative and governance review of the ministry that is being undertaken, the procurement system has been analysed and a quick reference guide developed for all areas of procurement.

This, she said, outlines the methodology for emergency contracting, direct contracting, and contracting for services and goods, and also addresses the processing within the finance division.

Additionally, she said 200 staff members were trained, while the heads of each division has developed their procurement plans based on the budgetary allocation in the estimates of expenditure, with timelines.

“Our chief procurement officer also developed a national procurement plan, and there is now a monthly report that comes in in terms of what is procured and how this is aligned to the budget,” she explained.

Dr McLean said the ministry also carried out an extensive islandwide furniture and textbook audit, which is now 98 per cent complete.

This data, she said, will inform procurement processes on an ongoing basis.

In March, following the sacking of former education minister Ruel Reid, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information would now fall under the temporary supervision of his office, and that a review of the ministry and its agencies would be undertaken.