ALL Tremane Cunningham wanted was to be appreciated for his performance as a household worker.

But on Tuesday he got a little extra. Cunningham was awarded $500,000 at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, as well as a $200,000 education grant for a student of his choice when he was named GraceKennedy/Heather Little-White Household Worker of the Year.

Smiling from ear to ear when the nomination essay submitted by his employer, Michele Gordon-Somers, was read aloud, Cunningham was finally being recognised for his hard work.

“When I heard the words written by my employer I said to myself, 'At least finally there is someone who recognised me for my hard work and dedication, because I have done this a lot of times and I have never been recognised,” Cunningham told the Jamaica Observer after the award ceremony.

“I am feeling like a great king,” the 37-year-old father said. “I am extremely happy. This will make my year, my next year, my Christmas and new year.”

The Heart Trust/NTA graduate, who is certified in housekeeping and supervisory management, said he has been working in the field for about five years.

“I was working for another person two years ago and that treatment wasn't good. I didn't feel welcomed or appreciated, so I didn't get a chance to prove myself in terms of what I have learnt and how I should do my work, and all of that,” he shared.

Cunningham, who has been working with Gordon-Somers for a little over a year, said he has always had a passion for cleaning.

“It is something that I love to do. I think I will reach much farther because I always wanted to work in the hotel industry, to find out what it is like, and I really like housekeeping — so I went and got certified,” he added.

While revealing that he intends to operate his own cleaning company in the near future, Cunningham said male household workers are in demand.

He believes it is an area unemployed men should consider. He told the Observer that he discovered the void in the industry during his internship.

“When I think about the hotel industry and I hear that it is dominated by females, I said, 'Listen me, female will not lift up anything too heavy, so it need a male to work along with the female'. From I have been on job training they always said they want to employ me, and I always said I have to finish what I am doing first,” he continued.

Cunningham said it was necessary for him to complete the Heart Trust/NTA housekeeping programme.

His employer told the Observer that when she interviewed him for a job, she was impressed.

“I wanted a multi-talented person who could run the house, do errands, and provide security for my two boys,” Gordon-Somers said.

At the same time, she said more men should consider the field.

“He has a very good work ethic. He uses his initiative, he is very polite and trustworthy, he has good customer service skills — he is like a member of the family,” the mother of two shared.

Cunningham was among three male and seven female household workers who were nominated for the award by their employers.

For the GraceKennedy/Heather Little-White Household Worker of the Year in the female category, Ingrid Grant-Smith, the entire experience was overwhelming.

Although her name had not yet been announced when her nomination essay was being read, she removed her glasses as she tried to wipe away her tears. She even hugged her 18-year-old son Will Smith, who was sitting next to her, before the other participants realised she had won.

During her response, she said: “To God be the glory, great things He has done!

“You don't understand what you have done for me today and for my family... My son over there is my last son, Will Smith, and he has graduated from Marcus Garvey Technical High and he was supposed to go in sixth form and I couldn't even afford to send him,” the mother of six said.

The annual competition, which was established in 2014, is geared at recognising household workers' contribution to Jamaican families.