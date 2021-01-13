'Good youth' who loved flowers murdered
SHORTLY after watering the flowers he treasured dearly and laundering some clothes, Kemar Cover walked with a girlfriend to a bus stop near his Myrrhvilla Road home yesterday afternoon.
After she left, he went to a cook shop, purchased a boxed lunch and started walking back home when gunmen travelling in a white motor car shot him multiple times in his upper body on Lincoln Avenue, near the intersection with Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew.
The 38-year-old Cover fell on his face, and the food scattered on the asphalt, inches away from his head.
The brazen murder, committed just after two o'clock, shocked residents of the community who described Cover as “a good youth”.
“We call him Kempes because we used to play football together,” a male resident said, making reference to Argentinian striker Mario Alberto Kempes, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
“Mi have a aunty weh pass off and she supposed to turn in har grave. A good, good youth mi a tell you,” he said.
One woman shared that Cover is known to everybody as an innocent working man, who mostly went from home to work and back. The Jamaica Observer learned that Cover's job entailed the installation of cameras, among other activities.
Another woman, who condemned the brutal killing, said gunmen took out an innocent man who was incapable of starting a quarrel.
“Him innocent; not even talk him nuh talk. If a him fi mek argument occur, argument would never occur. When you see him, all him will tell you is 'Morning mommy' or 'Morning aunty',” the woman said.
When the Observer visited Cover's home, distraught family members were seen huddled. They were puzzled by his killing.
They pointed to two flower gardens they said were taken care of by Cover, who loved plants. Cover did not have children of his own, but was uncle to numerous youngsters who all adored him.
