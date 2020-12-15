ST D'ACRE, St Ann — The police yesterday appealed to residents here, who have information about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of one of their own — Glester Dwayne White — to come forward and help with the ongoing investigation.

White, a farmer, was allegedly shot on Sunday by an off-duty police officer as his five-year-old son looked on. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over water.

“This matter will be investigated thoroughly. Already we are hearing things that are very suggestive, but hearsay cannot go to court. What we need is facts,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in charge of operations for St Ann, Rayan Gayle, urged the crowd gathered on the debris-strewn road yesterday. “We need you to come forward and tell us what it is that you know so that we can get to the truth of the matter and deal with it.”

After Sunday's incident, residents littered the road with burning tyres, trees, boulders, and old household appliances. Yesterday morning, as soon as police officers cleared sections of the road, residents remounted the blockade. DSP Gayle eventually convinced them to keep the roads open after his fellow officers cleared them, so teams from the Criminal Investigations Branch could gain access to the community.

“As we speak, there are two teams that are combing the area now, trying to get to the heart of the issue. However, the main complaint that those teams have is, from Lime Tree Gardens come all the way up, the road is blocked. So the same police teams have to be stopping and clearing debris because we don't want anyone to be hurt or injured from what is happening,” DSP Gayle pointed out.

He also assured residents that the water tank at the heart of the dispute would be drained in an effort to retrieve a machete said to be inside it. The allegation is that the deceased wounded the off-duty cop with the machete, a version of the events residents yesterday dismissed. DSP Gayle also confirmed that, as is usually the case with police shootings, the accused lawman has been removed from front line duty.

He said the police will maintain a presence in the area to ensure a continuation of the calm that has been restored.

— Donicka Robinson