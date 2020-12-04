CHRISTIANA, Manchester — A relative of Ricardo Richards is puzzled as to the motive for a drive-by shooting in the community of Brockrey, near Christiana, on Wednesday night, which left the teen dead and his 17-year-old cousin hospitalised.

The relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that Ricardo, otherwise called “Deshawn Ashley”, had just finished driving lessons with his father when tragedy struck.

The relative said that the 14-year-old's father left the car and went into a shop when gunmen opened fire from another car that was believed to have been trailing the victims.

“Him [Ricardo] a drive come down and [another] car did deh behind, but [because] him father did a teach him how to drive, him a tek time a come down on the road,” the relative said.

“As him stop out deh suh at the shop dem [the gunmen] pass him a come out and turn, but him never did a pay dem any mind and dem come back down and just start shoot up the car,” the relative added.

A report from the police's Corporate Communications Unit said that, at 8:20 pm, Ricardo was sitting in the driver's seat of a Honda motor car, while the other teenager was sitting on the vehicle's bonnet when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car, who opened fire hitting them several times.

The distraught relative said several other family members have been murdered in Spanish Town over a period of time.

Ricardo lived in Kingston, but was reportedly staying with relatives for Christmas in the Manchester north-eastern community.

“Him did nice, loving and quiet. A very nice little boy. Him was humble and he always come spend holiday,” the relative said.

“Him nuh do nutten. We nuh do nobody nutten. Mi ask [other relative] if dem inna nutten with anybody and dem say no,” the relative added.

— Kasey Williams