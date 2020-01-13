'Him really do it'

A scream, followed by four explosions, pulled residents of Four West in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, out of their sleep about 2:00 am yesterday.

They were later to learn that 35-year-old Jamaica Defence Force Corporal Doran McKenzie had killed his common law wife, 34-year-old Suianne Easy, before turning the gun on himself.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the house early yesterday the police crime scene tape on the grille, and a bullet hole in a garbage bin, were indications of the early morning horror.

A voice note, allegedly sent by McKenzie after he had shot Easy, and in which he claimed that he had acted because she confessed to being involved in another relationship, has also gone viral.

A group of women who congregated on the pathway, two houses from where the murder-suicide took place, were shocked. They alleged that McKenzie had threatened to kill Easy hours before chopping and shooting the woman to death.

According to the neighbours, the JDF corporal could be seen carrying his comon law wife's handbag while escorting her to the bus stop whenever she was going to work.

“Man weh a carry woman handbag kill woman?” questioned one of the women among the group looking at the crime scene.

They said McKenzie was seen at his usual hang-out spot on Saturday night, brandishing a firearm and vowing that he would kill Easy.

When the Observer visited the hang-out spot, Faith Walters, 61, told our news team that Saturday night was not the first she had heard McKenzie threaten to murder the woman he claimed to love.

“He was a jovial person; him love drink and him love talk. Him cannot take problem. There is nothing that him nuh come and tell me,” said Walters.

“I talked to him last night [Saturday] bout the same thing weh happen. Him and she in a problem and she call, call him every minute last night on the phone, and a some things weh she seh to him trigger him off. She say 'a tonight you ago kill mi cause mi si you carry home two extra clip',” alleged Walters.

“They had an argument earlier in the evening before she come home, and when she come home that is what he said to me. So him come round here to cool off. Me a try cool it off but it nuh cool off — it get bitter,” Walter said, adding that Easy called McKenzie about seven times while she was trying to persuade him not to take any drastic action against his common law wife.

“Bwoy mi nuh know wah fi tell you, bwoy mi nuh know wah fi seh,” added Walters.

The elderly woman told our news team that she shared a close relationship with McKenzie, who oftentimes referred to her as “mom”.

Walters said she was inside her house minutes after 4:00 am when she was informed about the incident.

“Him really do it? Him seh him would a do it still. Him talk bout that more than one time, him talk bout it every day, daily when him and her have arguments,” said Walters, as she claimed that the JDF corporal had been repeating this threat for more than a year.

“Last night me couldn't talk to him, him couldn't control. Mi tell him seh him nuh fi do it and him seh him ago do it because a di last of it that, cause she tell him some things about his children them. Something went wrong when him go in last night and trigger it off, because no matter how him seh him ago do it, mi nuh think him would a do it like that.

“Mi always tell him not to do it because him have him children dem to live for, especially the little girl. Him love the little girl so dearly. It wicked. Him ignorant, but a somebody you can talk to. Me see she lock him out already and him left and come round here about two o'clock a mawning, and mi gi him bus fare fi go up camp [Up Park Camp] and him deh a camp fi bout two weeks an odd. Every morning him would a call mi and seh 'Mi madda, mi alright mi ago lef ar ennuh', and mi seh whatever,” said Walters.

She claimed that Easy had also complained to her and had vowed to leave the “army man”.

“She always seh she a go leave, and member seh last night [Saturday] me and him a talk and him say him want somewhere [to live], and mi seh mi ago carry him today [Sunday] go look on a house down thereso, cause him a go work and come back,” said Walters.

The JDF has indicated that it will be helping the police in their investigations and will be providing grief counselling for McKenzie's children and others affected by the tragedy.