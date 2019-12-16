…How to know if you are obese

Two diagnostic tools can be used, even at home, in determining obesity. The first of which is body mass index (BMI). This is determined by a simple formula:

Body Mass Index = weight in kilogrammes divided by height squared in metres {Wt (Kg)/ Ht2(m)}. If BMI is equal to or less than 19 then the individual is undernourished and must, therefore, seek urgent medical attention. If, however, BMI is between 19 and 24.9, then that person is normal. A BMI of between 25-29.9 indicate overweight and over 30 obesity.

The second is waist measurement. It is important to determine the exact location of the waist clinically which may differ from that which is used in making clothes. The waist is the midpoint between the last rib (lower rib margin) and the hipbone (iliac crest). The tape measure must run around the girth crossing the navel (normally) at the front and parallel at the back.

Females should be less than 80 centimetres (31.5 inches)

Males should be less than 94 centimetres (37 inches)