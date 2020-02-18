MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A grieving widow is disputing a police report of how her 71-year-old husband John Bromfield came to lose his life following a traffic accident on Saturday.

Vevolyn Bromfield told the Jamaica Observer by telephone yesterday afternoon that contrary to a police report published online by this newspaper on the weekend, her late husband was not at the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle which the police say “collided into an embankment” after the driver “allegedly lost control”.

She told the Observer that she can say with certainty – having heard from those who were there – that her husband fell from the open-back, pick up van which was carrying a number of other people. She confirmed that her husband died at Mandeville Regional Hospital. Doctors at the hospital told her they had tried but failed to revive him, she said.

“I am sure he was not the driver and he does not own a pick up van,” she said, even while emphasising that she was not present at the time of the incident.

Vevolyn Bromfield said her husband, John Bromfield of Farm in Manchester, had served as a cook for a repast at Brokenhurst — also in Manchester — which followed a funeral service at neighbouring Windsor.

She said that after the burial ceremony and repast, her husband and others were getting a ride home in the open-back pickup van when he fell.