'I can't go to sea anymore, but I'm working on starting a fresh seafood business'

Third in a new feature giving a snapshot of the lives and thoughts of people you see on the streets daily. Sunday Observer reporter Sharlene Hendricks speaks to Michael McNamee, 57, a paraplegic and former fisherman.

I am a fisherman by trade but in August 2014, I was at Welcome Beach in Clarendon when I fell from a building and damaged my spine. I ended up at Kingston Public Hospital where I did a surgery on my spine, but I never recovered. From that I have been moving about from home to home. I have been surviving off of what the Poor Relief Department give me, but now that I am living at the Golden Age Home, they provide most things for me.

I was born in Port Antonio, and being a fisherman for many years, I used to take my boat to Rae Town fishing beach. But I grew up here in Kingston, in Duhaney Park.

I can't go to sea anymore, but I am working on starting a fresh seafood business. I applied for a grant from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security through the Jamaica Council for Persons Living with Disabilities. I partnered with another disabled person who has a fishing boat and we hired a captain and a fishmonger who are also a part of the business.

On my part, it will mostly be my head working because I can also do small engine repair, which works well with my business as a fisherman. My dad was a mechanic and from childhood I learned mechanic work from him. So if the boat engine need repair, l can instruct them on what to do and give my fishing instructions being a long-time fisherman.

I was also trained in building construction. I went to a school in New Jersey for general building but the truth is, I want to manufacture a boat engine that doesn't use petrol because as fishermen the gas will kill us. When you go to sea and you don't catch much, you still have to find the gas to go back the next day. So after I kick off my business and I can spend on it, I plan to build my own petrol-free boat engine. When I do these engines, we will do better in fishing because the gas won't suck back the money that we make. Hopefully, people will want to buy them from me. I have the brains to make it, so I will show the workers how to put it together. I think it will be a brilliant business because a lot of these fishermen trying to run away from the gas, but they don't know how.

Fishing used to be great one time, but a lot of us stay in it because we love it. It is not because we making much money, we just love fishing. That's why I want to make this engine so that if the fishing not doing so well, I can still treat my friends to some good fish and have another business that I am making good money from.