THERE appears to be conflicting details in the post-mortem report released for Jodian Fearon, the first-time mother who died after being denied access to health care at several of the island's major hospitals in April.

Fearon, 23, died at University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) on April 24, hours after giving birth to her daughter at Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

The autopsy report, a copy of which the family shared with the Jamaica Observer, concluded that she died of heart failure on the floor of UHWI's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) A.

The report further said that her body was discovered by a doctor (name omitted) at 10:24 pm “slouched” on the ICU A floor.

In the pre-autopsy information it said earlier, at 10:06 pm that day, Fearon had got out of bed and could not be seen on video monitors showing the unit.

Her last vital signs were recorded at 10:00 pm.

The report said that an ICU nurse donned personal protective equipment and entered the unit and found Fearon “unresponsive” and “slouched” on the floor.

“The ICU doctors were alerted and, on arrival to the unit, the patient's pupils were fixed and dilated with no palpable pulse. Cardiopulmonary was commenced with chest compressions at 10:10 pm and pulseless electrical activity was noted on the monitor,” the report noted.

It said at 10:24 pm there were no palpable pulse and no return of spontaneous circulation and respiration, and Fearon was pronounced dead at that time.

This was despite the autopsy report earlier indicating that Fearon's body was discovered by a doctor at 10:24 pm.

The report also noted that it was recommended for Fearon to do an emergency C-section while at Andrews Memorial Hospital, but that plan was shelved because both Fearon and her sister Shanice Lloyd indicated that they could not afford it.

She subsequently lost “approximately one litre of blood due to third-degree laceration” during vaginal delivery at Spanish Town Hospital.

“I felt the pain all over again looking at the report,” Portia Haughton, Fearon's mother, told the Observer on Tuesday after a three-month wait for the document.

The autopsy was done on April 29.

“Where was everybody? Where were the persons who were supposed to be monitoring her? That's an ICU. How could there not be somebody there to assist her while she was having difficulty? How did she end up on the floor? I'm really grappling with this,” she added.

“Everything that happened to Jodian happened because of the denial and the refusal of care, and that's what everybody is trying to cover up. Nobody wants to take responsibility so they are going to try to find every given reason to put the blame elsewhere,” said Haughton.

Fearon died after a journey that saw her travelling across the Corporate Area in search of health care.

She was initially suspected to have COVID-19 but subsequently tested negative for the infectious disease.

On April 23 Fearon reportedly arrived at the privately run Andrews Memorial Hospital and was being prepared for delivery.

However, she was transferred the following morning to Spanish Town Hospital after requests for transfers to the University Hospital of the West Indies and Victoria Jubilee Hospital reportedly fell through.

It was alleged that the staff at Andrews Hospital refused to treat her. The hospital has since denied this.

The pre-autopsy information contained in the report, however, indicated that the anaesthesiologist “allegedly refused to anaesthetise” Fearon. It said at that time her oxygen saturation and respiratory distress worsened.

It is not clear if the anaesthesiologist was employed to Andrews Hospital.

Following the delivery of her baby at Spanish Town Hospital, Fearon was transferred to the UHWI after reportedly developing complications.

She died later that day.

Yesterday, family doctor Jephthah Ford, who was hailed by Haughton for his assistance throughout the ordeal, said that the official report had vindicated him.

Following the autopsy Ford had disclosed that Fearon died of heart failure on the hospital floor.

He chided his colleagues, arguing that the duty of care was not afforded to the young mother.

“It is such a shame...And she died secondary to a vaginal delivery that tore her? Our mandate as doctors is to save lives,” said Ford.

“Then an intensive care unit, and she lay on the floor for at least 30 minutes. We don't know how long, you know. They don't know how long. She was on the ground. It's such a disgrace. There are so many reasons why she need not have died. If she had had the Caesarean, if she had been properly monitored, and three, she had terrible birth trauma. She died a terrible death,” he added.

A criminal investigation was launched into Fearon's death, the findings for which were turned over to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.