'I have lost a good friend'

To say that I am shocked by the passing of the Most Honourable Edward Seaga, former prime minister of Jamaica, does not begin to express the depth of my sorrow that our country has suffered such a great loss.

I have personally lost a longstanding friend whose life and contribution to his beloved country and people I have been fortunate to witness first-hand over the many years he has served publicly as well as through many of his private endeavours.

Mr Seaga has been involved in every aspect of Jamaican life for the greater part of 60 years. His contribution to Jamaica's development during those years spanned numerous sectors, including finance, rural development, sport, and environment and cultural development.

It was also under his leadership that the Urban Development Corporation was established in 1968 to transform the derelict waterfront areas of Kingston, Montego Bay, and Negril into shining resorts, residential and corporate office complexes.

That visionary approach to Jamaica's development laid the basis for the solid footing on which tourism, in particular, is based today. And the thousands of Jamaicans who earn a living from the industry owe Mr Seaga a tremendous debt of gratitude.

After his eventful sojourn in politics, I was particularly happy when he, under the auspices of The University of the West Indies, plunged himself into research and writing, something he had always wanted to do, allowing him to share his vast experience and knowledge of critical events in our national life.

He, of course, had spent his early years living among the underprivileged in villages and inner-city communities, which allowed him to have a broader view of Jamaica and of politics, giving him a platform to bridge the “two Jamaicas” that he articulated so well.

The writings of Edward Seaga, which include several columns in the Jamaica Observer, provide an opportunity for history to offer a more objective evaluation of his life and times and to answer his critics and their many misconceptions about this exceptional leader.

Jamaica will dearly miss his sharp intellect, his love for the ordinary people, his passion for service and, above all, his commitment to building a nation of which we can all be proud.

Rest in peace, Eddie.

Hon Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, OJ, CD, LLD

Chairman

Appliance Traders and Sandals Group of Companies