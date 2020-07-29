Q: I'm a legal permanent resident of the United States but I've lost my green card. How can I travel back to the United States?

A: While the US Embassy in Kingston has not yet resumed routine visa operations due to COVID-19, we are able to offer emergency appointments for legal permanent residents who have lost their green card.

In general, any legal permanent resident who travels outside the United States must return within one year since date of last departure, and have a valid re-entry document. If it has been less than one year since you departed the United States you may be eligible to receive a Boarding Foil in your passport to facilitate your return.

Please contact kingstonivappointment@state.gov to inquire about making an emergency appointment.

If it has been more than one year since you last departed the United States, you must apply for an SB-1 visa for returning residents. Please refer to the “Returning Residents” section of our immigrant visa page on our website ( www.jm.usembassy.gov) for the SB-1 visa application process.

As the embassy has not yet resumed routine visa operations, we are unable to process SB-1 visa applications at this time; however, please monitor our website homepage for updates on consular operations.

Once we have announced that routine immigrant visa operations have resumed, you may then begin the SB-1 visa process.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages