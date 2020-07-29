'I've lost my green card'
Ask The US Embassy
Q: I'm a legal permanent resident of the United States but I've lost my green card. How can I travel back to the United States?
A: While the US Embassy in Kingston has not yet resumed routine visa operations due to COVID-19, we are able to offer emergency appointments for legal permanent residents who have lost their green card.
In general, any legal permanent resident who travels outside the United States must return within one year since date of last departure, and have a valid re-entry document. If it has been less than one year since you departed the United States you may be eligible to receive a Boarding Foil in your passport to facilitate your return.
Please contact kingstonivappointment@state.gov to inquire about making an emergency appointment.
If it has been more than one year since you last departed the United States, you must apply for an SB-1 visa for returning residents. Please refer to the “Returning Residents” section of our immigrant visa page on our website ( www.jm.usembassy.gov) for the SB-1 visa application process.
As the embassy has not yet resumed routine visa operations, we are unable to process SB-1 visa applications at this time; however, please monitor our website homepage for updates on consular operations.
Once we have announced that routine immigrant visa operations have resumed, you may then begin the SB-1 visa process.
The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy