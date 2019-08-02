'Independence is a right, not a gift'

Comments on a lecture delivered by Judge of The International Court of Justice (ICJ), Justice Patrick Robinson, at The University of the West Indies (UWI) on July 24, 2019.

As Jamaica prepares to observe its 57th anniversary as an independent nation, the country has received a timely reminder from a respected and authoritative voice that its freedom from the shackles of colonial rule was no gift from the United Kingdom (UK), but a right guaranteed to Jamaicans and all colonised people by international law.

That right of colonial peoples to self-determination and independence had crystallised as a rule of customary international law two years before Jamaica became independent in 1962, when in 1960, the United Nations (UN) adopted a historic resolution — the now famous 'Resolution 1514 (Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples) establishing the right of colonised people to self-determination and independence — a right essential to the enjoyment of fundamental human rights.

Delivering a stirring lecture to a 100-plus audience comprising members of the legal community, academics, students, and the general public at The University of the West Indies on Wednesday, July 24, Judge Patrick Robinson, in magisterial style, provided the audience with a lesson in the evolution of the role played by the General Assembly of the UN by virtue of “the unrelenting attention” it paid to the development of the right to self-determination dating back to 1950 and culminating in the 1960 Resolution 1514.

This resolution, says the learned Judge Robinson, “is so noble in its purpose and so monumental in its achievements that it has been called the Magna Carta of colonial peoples”. It is a resolution so seminal and transformational, he is of the view that it should be part of the curriculum that is taught in all secondary schools.

What Does Resolution 1514 Say and Why Was it an Important factor in Jamaica's Independence?

Judge Robinson believes that not enough is known in the Caribbean of the importance that the development of a particular norm of international law made to our Independence through the adoption of a number of resolutions in the UN of which 1514 is the most influential. Set out below are five of the seven paragraphs of the resolution:

• The subjection of people to alien subjugation, domination and exploitation constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights.

• All peoples have the right to self-determination: by virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

• Inadequacy of political, economic, social or educational preparedness should never serve as a pretext for delaying independence.

• Immediate steps should be taken in trust and non self-governing territories or all territories which have not yet attained independence, to transfer all powers to the peoples of those territories without any conditions or reservations, in accordance with their freely expressed will and desire without any distinctions as to race, creed or colour, in order to enable them to enjoy complete independence and freedom.

• Any attempt aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and the territorial integrity of a country is incompatible with the purposes of The Charter of the United Nations.

That declaration was made by the UN in 1960. Jamaica attained Independence in 1962 having satisfied all the above criteria.

Commenting on the importance of the resolution, Judge Robinson said alien domination, alien subjugation and alien exploitation are classic features of colonialism. Exploitation was at the epicentre of colonialism and when twinned with enslavement of peoples of African descent, its ugly underbelly was exposed.

Did you know that in 1753 Jamaica was Britain's most valuable colony? The average white person in Jamaica was 52.3 times wealthier than the average white person in England and Wales — an example of raw exploitation given by Judge Robinson.

For Judge Robinson, the UN Declaration of 1960 provided a lesson in understanding the nature, content and scope of the right of colonial peoples to self-determination and independence. Moreover, it presented a snapshot of the European colonial system which brought more death, injury, suffering, and injustice than any other in the history of mankind. The declaration of the right of self-determination and Independence contributed significantly to the release of one-third of the total population of the world from the chokehold that colonialism had placed on peoples in every continent. Judge Robinson sees Resolution 1514 as potent a force for liberation and justice as emancipation.

Judge Robinson's lecture, which was delivered at the invitation of the Centre for Reparation Research at The UWI, was given in the context of a recent advisory opinion handed down by the International Court of Justice in relation to the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius and the sister islands of the Chagos Archipelago which were always administered as a part of Mauritius.

ECHOES OF THE WINDRUSH SCANDAL

The reader may well ask what has a dispute between the UK and Mauritius over some small islands far away in the Indian Ocean have to do with the people of Jamaica and the Caribbean? That connection was brought into sharp focus by an expose in the British Observer newspaper of July 28, 2019 comparing the treatment of natives of the Chagos Islands (Chagossians) with that of Jamaican/Caribbean victims of the Windrush atrocity.

According to the report, British passport holders from the Chagos Islands are being systematically targeted in a shameful attempt to have them removed from the UK exposing a new dimension of the UK's hostile environment towards non-whites. The most egregious insult and injustice to these British passport holders/citizens, has been the refusal to provide them with housing assistance and also to be repeatedly told to go back from where they came, even offering them payment for flights to their original homeland. But where are Chagossians to go?

Where is the Original Home of the Chagossians and how did they end up in the UK?

Judge Robinson, in his uncannily timely lecture four days before this latest scandal was exposed, provided both a geography and history lesson. The Chagos Islands or archipelago are located in the Indian Ocean of which Diego Garcia is the largest. The islands were administered by the UK as part of the colony of Mauritius. In 1965, the UK detached the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius, and in doing so created a new colony — the British Indian Ocean Territory.

The Chagossians were forcibly evicted from the Islands by the British to allow the United States to build a defence facility on Diego Garcia. It was not only the injustice of the forcible eviction of the Chagossians from their island home that was remarkable, but also the brutality with which it was executed.

In a statement presented in the Advisory Proceedings on August 14, 2018, Chagossian Liseby Elyse told the International Court of Justice: “One day, the administrator told us we had to leave our island, leave our houses and go away... they did not give us any reason. Afterwards, ships that used to bring food stopped coming. We had nothing to eat. No medicine.

“Then one day a ship called Nordvaer came. The administrator told us we had to board the ship, leaving everything, leaving our personal belongings... It was done in the dark. We boarded the ship in the dark so that we could not see our island. And when we boarded the ship, conditions in the hull of the ship were bad. We were like animals and slaves in that ship. People were dying of sadness in that ship.”

Since then, the Chagossians have remained homeless, scattered in Mauritius, the Seychelles and, of course, in the UK where they are passport holders and citizens. Both the independent state of Mauritius (1968) and the people of the sister Chagos Islands have been locked in a dispute with the UK over the right of the Chagossians to self-determination and Independence.

In 2017, the UN asked the ICJ to give an opinion whether the process of decolonisation of Mauritius was lawfully completed following the separation of the Chagos Islands from Mauritius. The ICJ concluded that in light of the detachment of the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius, the decolonisation of Mauritius was not lawfully completed when it gained independence in 1968.

The Court found that the United Kingdom's continued administration of the Chagos Archipelago is an internationally wrongful act, and that consequently, the United Kingdom is under an obligation to terminate its administration of the archipelago as rapidly as possible. Following the ICJ ruling, the UN General Assembly on May 22, 2019, adopted a resolution calling on the UK to withdraw its colonial administration unconditionally within six months. The UK continues to claim sovereignty over the Chagos Islands.

LESSONS FOR JAMAICA

The plight of the Chagossians, who are now victims of a Windrush-like disaster, resembles that of Jamaicans and other Caribbean peoples in Britain who have been suffering under that Government's hostile environment policy, but with one major difference. When forced to leave Britain, whether by force or by choice, Jamaicans have a home to which they can return. The Chagossians have nowhere to call home because they have been prevented from returning to their archipelago.