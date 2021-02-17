'It's a biggie'

NEW YORK-BASED attorney Sandra Smith's life has got a lot busier since Joe Biden became president of the United States.

On February 2, Biden signed an executive order that Smith estimates will affect 95 per cent of her clients, most of whom are Jamaicans. Biden ordered a review of the 'public charge rule' that has been making it harder for individuals who access Government benefits to get a green card. It came into effect last February, during the Trump Administration.

“[The public charge rule is] a biggie for the clientele I serve,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaicans at home and abroad are watching the issue keenly, while also keeping an eye out for what will happen with a raft of immigration-related proposals Biden outlined during his campaign. Even before the signing of the executive order, Smith had already seen an increase in queries from clients eager to know how their lives will change, and when.

“Persons are now feeling more encouraged with the proposals introduced by Biden. As a result, there has been a tremendous uptick in phone calls and consultations. On a Saturday, we're typically in the office maybe 10:00 am to around 2:00 pm. Today [January 30] it was 8:00 am to 5:00 pm,” a tired-looking Smith, who is originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica, said when we caught up with her after work.

“Persons called me when President [Donald] Trump was in office, stating that if he's out of office they'll be knocking on my door. That has been happening,” she added.

But Smith, who has 13 years' experience under her belt, in addition to being called to the bar in New York state (where she has offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn), Trinidad & Tobago, and Jamaica, cautioned that it will take months for the Biden Administration's proposals to make their way through Congress.

She also stressed that there will likely be changes to the original draft. Some of the proposals that may interest Jamaicans include permanent residence for undocumented immigrants, the end of the 'unlawful presence bar', and the move to provide Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and some farm workers with a path to citizenship.

Editor's note: The information provided in this article is not to be interpreted as legal advice. Contact your attorney to discuss the best approach for you.

THE NUMBERS

(Fiscal years 2017 to 2019)

62,840 Jamaicans obtained lawful permanent resident status in the US

50,310 Jamaicans became US citizens

1,099,139 non-immigrant admissions of Jamaican citizens (I-94 only)

3,342 Jamaican aliens apprehended

1,497 Jamaican aliens returned

Source: Homeland Security 2019 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics