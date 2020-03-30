LEILA Miller understands that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatality rate for people over 60 years is much higher than for younger adults and children.

She also knows that a Government order took effect last Wednesday restricting people 75 years and older to the confines of their homes and that it is designed to protect the country's elderly population which, experts say, is most vulnerable to the disease.

But with no one to depend on, the St Ann senior, who could not recall her age when she spoke with the Jamaica Observer last Wednesday, cannot self-isolate.

She must leave her home to sell produce. The profit is used to meet her daily needs.

“Mi nuh have nobody fi give mi nothing so mi haffi see if mi can sell di likkle breadfruit and move off in time. It's just me alone; everybody gone leave mi,” the elderly woman, who appeared to be older than 65, said.

“Mi don't remember [mi age] but a big age. Mi can't even tell you; mi head gone but I'm well old,” she added.

She was seated by a bus shed directly across from her one-bedroom wooden dwelling, perched on a slope just outside the resort town of Ocho Rios.

Last week Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that individuals 75 years and older must remain at home, subject to exemptions that were specified. This is expected to be in effect for 14 days.

He said, too, that established studies done around COVID-19 suggest that the group most affected by the disease is seniors 65 years and older.

Similarly, during a digital town hall for senior citizens hosted by Holness on Wednesday, Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer, public health and ageing expert, pointed to statistics out of China — the country from where the virus emerged — which tell the case fatality rate for elderly people.

“When you get to 60 to 69, the case fatality in China, which is the number of people dying, is five per cent. When you get to 70, to 79, it is 10 per cent. And when you get into the 80s and over age group, it's 18 per cent,” the professor remarked.

A 79-year-old Clarendon man was the first to die from complications related to COVID-19 in the country.

Miller said that since she has no choice but to leave home she tries her best to ensure that her time outside is short.

“Mi don't go out in the night; no,” she said.

“I live near to Ochi and I don't go Ochi and mi know yuh not to hug. Stay far and talk to the person. So mi come out and make a likkle truppance,” she said.

Truppance is the colloquial form of tuppence, which is the variant form of two pence, a coin used in Jamaica before Independence.

“Mi just live by God's strength. Take it as mi tell yuh. If it wasn't God's strength mi don't live so. When you pray later call mi name so that God continue to keep mi,” the Hinds Town native added.