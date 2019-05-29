MONTEGO BAY, St James — There was an outpouring of sadness across western Jamaica following the passing of former Prime Minister Edward Phillip George Seaga.

“It is a sad day. Jamaica has lost a true visionary, patriotic and outstanding cultural activist in the persona of Mr Seaga,” said newspaper publisher and former People's National Party Member of Parliament for St James Central Lloyd B Smith.

“He (Seaga) was also an outstanding institutional builder, whose contribution, both intellectually and in physical terms, to me, are yet to be fully surpassed by any other leader that has come to the fore in Jamaican politics,” said Smith.

Added Smith: “If one were to look behind the narrow partisan boundaries of Jamaican politics, it can be said that Mr Seaga's indelible mark on the Jamaican landscape, both economically, politically and otherwise, was one akin truly to a man of substance, a man who gave his all to his country without reservation.”

Member of Parliament for St James Southern Derrick Kellier also expressed his sadness at Seaga's death.

“I am indeed saddened by the passing of one of the giants of our country. I served in Parliament with Mr Seaga from 1989. He was one of the persons who helped to frame the Constitution of Jamaica. He was somebody that I held in very high regard, and I wish all the best for his family and his friends. I hope he will have a peaceful rest,” Kellier said.

President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) Gloria Henry, who hailed Seaga as a visionary, pointed to his establishment of the Montego Bay Free Zone, the hub of the business process outsourcing sector in Montego Bay.

“He was a stalwart, and had a vision and foresight to have started this industry many years ago when he actually started the free zone and created the opportunity for us to provide support to the global services sector, starting of course with garment and eventually transitioning into other services such as data entry, telemarketing, call centres and now of course, the expanded business and knowledge process outsourcing sector,” Henry argued.

“...So we are sad of his passing; he has certainly made a tremendous contribution to this country, and we want to extend our condolence to his family from the board of the BPIAJ, the members of the BPIAJ, and by extension, from the free zone family.”

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Winston Lawson also expressed grief at the passing of the former prime minister.

“... He gave immensely and immeasurably to the growth and advancement of the nation. Our condolences to his immediate family; may his soul rest in eternal peace,” Lawson stated.

Manley Wallace, the first president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, in his response, expressed gratitude to the late former prime minister for backing away from plans by his Government in the 1980s to mine peat from the morass in Negril, which is now a tourist resort.

Peat, which is also known as turf, is an accumulation of partially decayed vegetation or organic matter that can be used as fuel.

According to Wallace, there was an oil crisis in the 1980s which had led to technical persons pushing the Government at the time to look at mining peat from the morass in Negril, as an alternative way to produce energy.

However, Wallace, who was the chamber president in 1983, strongly objected to pursuing of that agenda, “which persons at the time were of the opinion could save the country a lot of foreign exchange”.

Following much dialogue between the chamber and the technical team, Wallace said Seaga gracefully backed away from the project.

“I believe that it was a wise move not to have pursued that course of action. The result is clear. Negril has developed into a great tourist resort,” stated Wallace. “We are grateful he accepted our reasoning without malice.”

Wallace's son, Brian, whom Seaga appointed as a senator in 1997, and who served until 2001, said yesterday that “Seaga's guidance was flawless, and he also gave a listening ear”.

“Jamaica is worse off without Seaga,” he stressed.

Seaga, the island's fifth prime minister, died in a Miami, Florida, hospital yesterday at the age of 89.

— Additional reporting by Anthony Lewis