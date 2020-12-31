As Jamaica continues its battle of the 2019 novel coronavirus one author is focusing on the impact on the nation's children in a culturally creative way.

To combat some of the issues a #LetsGetColouring campaign has been launched by Amashika Lorne utilising the local publication Chat Tu Mi & Colour.

The objectives of the campaign are to improve quality family time in the homes, decrease levels of stress, sadness, anxiety, and even boredom in a positive way for children between the ages of 6-12 years, and to preserve aspects of our intangible culture for posterity.

“My passion is working with children, so having seen the new data [on the challenges facing children during the pandemic], I began thinking about what I could do to help. Colouring is a simple and affordable way to 1) engage children as it enables the development of their fine and gross motor skills, 2) build confidence, 3) help to develop discipline to complete a task and foster creative expression through art,” the Jamaican author expressed.

Since March 10, 2020, when Jamaica confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on the island, the nation's youth have not been spared. From schools physically closing, the hiccups of transitioning online for distance learning for those who had access or the devices, cancellation of summer camps, to a difference in overall interactions, it has been a drastic change.

According to a recent study done by UNICEF and CAPRI to assess the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaican children, it revealed children were experiencing a 63 per cent increase in boredom, 23 per cent increase in anxiety, and 23 per cent increase in sadness.

A call to action was launched late last month to solicit donations towards this exercise in hopes of being able to issue approximately 100 activity packs. On Wednesday, December 24, 2020, State wards of Reddies, Maxfield Park, Glenhope Nursery, and The Nest homes became beneficiaries.

On the occasion Lorne said, “As I reflect on this past year, while we were able to donate 100 activity packs to the children's homes just in time for Christmas, we did 196 in total activity packs for various initiatives. Fifty-two (52) were donated to Solas Early Childhood Institution in October, and through a partnership with Peonnies & Intellect 44 were secured and will be donated to Retrieve All-Age in Westmoreland in early January.”

Donations for the initiatives were received from both companies and individuals, among them Factories Corporation of Jamaica, recording artiste Omi, C&C Distributors, Aubyn Allen, Kyle Dilworth, Clement James, Aric Fitz-Roy, Kimani Wynter, Jason Scott and Joshua Grey (at the age of 13 years old) — the youngest donor.