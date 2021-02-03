Frantic voice notes and old recycled video footage of violence that have been making the rounds on social media since Sunday morning, after the murder of 51-year-old Harry McLeod from Tivoli Gardens, have been pinpointed by vendors in Coronation Market and Oxford Mall Arcade in downtown Kingston as the main reason for a drastic drop in sales over the past few days.

Vendors told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that following the murder of McLeod, who was known to friends and family as “Harry Dog”, old videos have been circulating, accompanied by voice notes claiming that his death had sparked an all-out war in west Kingston, between gangs from Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town. But vendors rebutted those claims as false.

McLeod, who is alleged to be a close associate of the incarcerated Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher “Dudus” Coke, was shot several times by unknown assailants at the intersection of Darling Street and Spanish Town Road.

While they acknowledged that some tension exists, vendors told the Observer that there had been no gunfire in the area since Sunday. When the Observer visited the market district yesterday, the usual crowds were absent. That, the vendors said, was due to a majority of their colleagues travelling to Falmouth in Trelawny to sell goods there. The few who remained complained that they were growing frustrated because business had spiralled downward due to the rumours.

Joan Williams, owner of Prosperity Variety Shop inside Oxford Mall Arcade, who wasn't optimistic about breaking her “ducks” [getting a first sale], lamented that the “rumours mek business slow down”.

“The people dem afraid to come downtown because dem putting out all sort of rumours. The shootout video with the gas station in it was in Clarendon. That is not downtown Kingston and we can verify that is lie dem telling,” she said, pointing out that no gas station was in proximity to Tivoli Gardens and the general market area.

One of her male colleagues, who requested anonymity, told the Observer that the misleading information being circulated only serves to leave would-be shoppers with the wrong impression.

“To how dem mek it sound, it a give people a bad impression. You will hear people say this and that, but when you ask them who tell dem, dem can't seh. Fi people a send out information weh a mash up di country, a serious suppn'. Social media cause this,” he said, adding that on Monday, there had been news encouraging people to pack up and leave downtown because violence would erupt.

He continued: “The last time gunshot fire was Sunday when the shooting gwaan wid Harry Dog, but when people look pon dem phone and listen to the voice notes, dem nah come dung yah”.

According to a high-level police source who wished not to be named, there has been wide speculation as to what sparked Harry Dog's killing. The cop said while many of the claims are far-fetched, police are taking nothing for granted, but at the same time, urged the public not to absorb everything they see or hear on social media.

“One of the shootout videos is an old Clarendon event. There is a lot of information going around and we are not taking anything lightly. There is heightened police presence in the Tivoli and Denham Town region,” he said.

“We have been getting a lot of theories as to what would have caused Harry Dog's death. Some of what you are hearing might be so, and might not be so. We are assuring the citizens that we are trying to get to the bottom of it. There is an argument that what happened was internal and is not necessarily from outside. We are hearing a whole lot of things,” he added.

The general mood projected by Tivoli Gardens residents yesterday was that everything was business as usual.

“Tru somebody dead from in yah, people feel like seh violation a go gwaan. Tivoli nice, man. A di most dance keep dung yah,” one woman told the Observer.

Artist Ushniel Doyley shared that he had been painting logos for bars and other businesses like barber shops in Tivoli since Saturday and said, as a visitor to the community, he has been showered with love from residents, contrary to news circulating about brewing violence.

“Folks were painting a picture in my brain about this community. [Saturday] was my first time in this community. From my perspective, what I see is unity. Everybody is like one family. The hospitality and the love is extreme. Don't run with something as you hear it. Go and see for yourself. It is far different from what I was expecting,” he told the Observer as he added finishing touches to one of his paint jobs.