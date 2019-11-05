'Little monkeys' comment angers parent

A family in rural Jamaica is distraught that, despite several attempts to seek redress when their visually impaired child suffered what they consider to be repeated abuse, allegedly at the hands of at least one Salvation Army officer, nothing has been done.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview, the child's mother disclosed a series of incidents — from name-calling to unfair treatment — involving her daughter.

The mother is alleging that her child, as well as other children at the Salvation Army School for the Blind in St Andrew, have been called “little monkeys” by an official.

The school, which is a partnership between the Ministry of Education and Salvation Army, is the only one of its kind in the country.

The mother, who asked not to be named, said that she reportedly confronted the official who is alleged to have made the comment that incensed her.

“I have written to the commissioner (in charge of the Salvation Army Caribbean Territorial Headquarters) himself pertaining to words used by the [official] to my daughter. At one point, in particular, I went up to the school and I heard [the accused] calling out to them, 'Come on, little monkeys'. I said, 'Monkeys? This is crazy'. So I went to [the accused] and I said, 'Why you call the children little monkeys?' [The accused] said that it was their phrase. I said, 'Listen, don't call my child a little monkey, because if you call my child a monkey it is saying that we as black people to white people are monkeys'. I told [the accused] that is racism. [The accused] said, 'Oh, I'm sorry. I won't call them by that name if you guys are offended, then',” the mother stated.

Attempts to reach the accused for comment last week were unsuccessful. The Observer again contacted the accused yesterday and, after a brief introduction, the accused ended the call.

“I don't know what you are calling for, so goodbye. Thank you,” the accused said.

The Observer also contacted commissioner in charge of the Salvation Army Caribbean Territorial Headquarters Devon Haughton, but was told that he could not facilitate the call.

The parent also said she has not received a reply from the commissioner.

In a handwritten letter by the parent, dated April 12, 2019, and addressed to school Principal Iyeke Erharuyi, a copy of which was obtained by the Observer, she emphasised that the phrase “little monkeys” was being used to address the disabled children, much to her displeasure.

She also claimed that her child had been accused of “faking” illness by an official, to opt out of group activities at the school.

“As a mother who respects each and everyone to who I have interacted with on a daily basis, [I] will not allow neither the physical nor verbal abuse [of my] child because of her disability, so please can you address this matter for us,” the mother's letter read.

The matter was reportedly brought to the attention of another Salvation Army official, according to a memo written by Erharuyi and seen by the Observer.

It was reportedly not addressed by that official.

In the memo, with the subject line 'Abuse in continuum', Erharuyi wrote that Salvation Army officials at the school had failed to address the report of racial abuse.

“I want to remind you of my memo to you on July 24, 2019, wherein I reported that the inaction... on related matter of abuse reported... on June 5, 2019, wherein some of the children were allegedly called little monkeys by [an official]. You did not even act after the reminder. How long will it take you to act and save these children from this psychological torture and nightmare?” Erharuyi questioned.

In the said memo, the principal alleges that a second student has been the subject of abuse, allegedly at the hands of [the accused].

The boy is believed by administrators to be the student who spoke to the Observer about conditions at the boarding facility in a previous article.

“I am constrained again, but with a heavy and saddened heart, that one of my students is being a subject of another abuse... [The accused] has identified this child as one of the children who allegedly spoke to the Observer newspaper against the coercion and bullying that [officials] allegedly subjected them to before the closure of the dormitory, in order to force them to go home.

“Prelude to the compulsory closure of the dormitory, [the officials] allegedly coerced, bullied and threatened those students who were not willing to go home for the midterm break into submission. To go even though this was against the guidance counsellor's recommendation, through his due diligence in identifying the reason why these children were not willing to go home for the short midterm break.

“As they returned from the break, [the official] is continuing [the] bullying, demanding that the child should return the slippers [given] to him because he dare speak to the newspaper. This is unbecoming behaviour meant to stamp... undue authority. This child has complained that he is being targeted because he allegedly spoke to the media,” Erharuyi stated.

The principal said that he is becoming increasingly concerned about the psychological well-being of the children who are “made to face [the official] daily”.

He accused the board chairman of showing little interest in the issues affecting the students.

“Your indifference to the fate of these children is becoming a self-serving behaviour of a strong horse. I cannot, in good faith, be complicit in inaction over the episodic gap of [officials] on this matter. This is a reprehensible stain on this school's history. Our duty of care to our children with special needs should be the best expression of our collective humanity,” the principal ended.