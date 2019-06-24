'Mi love Seaga like cook food'

There was no shortage of interesting people waiting to see the coffin carrying the remains of the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica Edward Seaga while en route to his final resting place at National Heroes' Park yesterday.

Hundreds of people from across the island assembled along North and Duke streets to accompany Seaga on his final journey of remembrance, celebration and farewell.

As early as 11:00 am, people adorned in green, the colour of the Jamaica Labour Party which Seaga led from 1974 to 2005, began lining the streets even though they had the choice to watch the State funeral on television or on their various electronic devices.

Seventy-one-year-old Harry Dewar's disability could not confine him to his home located at the intersection of King and North streets.

Clutching a walking stick, Dewar gingerly made his way up North Street towards the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity minutes before the ecumenical service for the late prime minister started.

The elderly man, who was adamant that he did not want any assistance getting to the church, made it clear — even though he has a speech impediment as a result of a stroke — that he had to pay his last respects to the “Boss”. “I love him,” he said as he wiped away sweat from his face.

Fay Parnell, who said she saw Dewar along the roadway and was concerned about his welfare, sought assistance to get him to the church, but he refused. “I will walk,” he affirmed.

Janice Ellis, otherwise known as Shakka Fabulous from Fletcher's Land, said she could not have missed Seaga's funeral.

“Mi couldn't stay a mi yaad to watch TV, mi haffi see it live. If mi did even deh a country mi would haffi come. If mi did even deh a farrin mi did haffi com,” she said as she sat on a green plastic chair on Duke Street.

Admitting that she has benefited at Seaga's hands, Eliis said when she was evicted he assisted her in getting somewhere to live.

“He was a very nice man,” Ellis told the Jamaica Observer.

Noting what she admired most about him, Ellis declared: “Him nuh fraid a nobody. Him was loving and caring, you could a talk to him.”

When the funeral procession entered Duke Street many scrambled along the roadway to capture a piece of history on their cellphones as the carriage carrying the coffin draped with the national flag under the watchful eyes of street liners along the route, made way to Heroes' Park.

“Shower, Shower!” the onlookers shouted as they competed with the musical arrangement by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Some of the onlookers fought hard to hold back tears.

Stephanie Wallace, otherwise called “Steppaz”, a resident of Denham Town, cried when the carriage arrived at her former Member of Parliament's final resting place. Seaga represented the people of Kingston Western in Parliament for over 43 years.

“A mi leader, a mi don. Him put mi in a good house. A him mek mi get mi first work dung a (Industrial) Terrace, dung a Free Zone. Mi work good money fi me and mi pickney dem. Mi love Seaga like cook food, mi love him. Mi haffi show mi last respect,” the mother of three said.

As the growing crowd waited to enter the burial site for late prime ministers, governors general and other important national icons, a scuffle ensued.

The people pushed and shoved as they complained that the ordinary people were not allowed to venture into certain sections of the venue, but that soon changed.

A member of JDF, who was manning the entrance, told them that they will be allowed in after the uniformed groups.

Dianna Abrahams, who journeyed from St Thomas but stood an arm's length from the crowd, said she just had to pay her final respects.

“I love him from he was the prime minister. Him always try to help the poor,” she said.