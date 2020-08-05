'Mi nah vote'

THE saying “seven brothers, seven different minds”, does not apply to the McCarthy brothers of Hall's Delight in the constituency of St Andrew East Rural.

The two say they are diehard supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and that their allegiance will not change in the next general election.

Trevor and Lorenza McCarthy say Hall's Delight and other areas in the constituency are in need of better roads, but this concern won't impact the way they cast their ballots.

“Right now we want to see the road fix and the water; almost 30 years we don't have any running water. The pipe is here but it [is] not connected… I will support the labour party, my party that,” Lorenza, who has been living in the constituency for 60 years, told the Jamaica Observer during a recent visit to the constituency.

Andrew Kelly, who lives in the Mavis Bank division, is also supporting the governing party.

“Me is a Labour man, so a that mi a deal wid. Inna my household, mi see PNP [People's National Party] mostly, so right now a dem [JLP] mi a go fah,” he said, pointing out that he will be voting based on the work he has seen being done in his area, but, like the McCarthy brothers, he, too, is anxious to have running water.

Gordon Town resident Sophia Shand said she will be voting for the Opposition People's National Party when she goes to the polls next.

“From the first time I vote, I vote for the PNP. I feel better with the PNP; they are people persons, they don't specialise in persons they help. Even with the COVID-19, they're looking for special people. They can't do for everybody, but some people specialise in special people and special areas. They should look out for everybody,” she said.

Retired educator Joyce Jackson is one of the few who have not yet decided which political party is deserving of her ballot, but she had this to say: “You might not belong to the same party, but let love and peace reign. If we all belonged to the same party there would be no democracy. I don't prefer any of them right now... If they do good, may that person win. I just hope for peace and love and that people can exercise their franchise.”

“I would rather the PNP have it for the next election,” said 15-year resident of Dublin Castle, Milton Taylor, while Pear Tree coffee farmer and jerk vendor Miguel Lowe said he credits the PNP's Joan Gordon Webley for her previous work in the community, but he does not believe she will carry the PNP to victory this time around.

Instead, Lowe thinks voters may want to give the incumbent, Juliet Holness, another term to build on her work across the constituency,

Charmaine McDonald and Donna Graham of Violet Bank district were seen lugging containers of water, complaining bitterly about a lack of water in their community. The two said the situation has plagued the district for two decades, and they feel neglected by the party they have supported over the years.

“We used to go out and vote and support the PNP and we stop. They only come in to help themselves. The only MP [Member of Parliament] that came in east rural and do anything is Joan Gordon Webley. I think if she get a chance, if she hasn't changed, I feel she would do better. But, otherwise from that, mi nah vote,” McDonald stated.

But Bull Bay resident, 88-year-old Hyacinth Fraser, said she will continue to support the PNP.

“Well, is one party mi know and is the PNP, from mi young that's the party mi vote for.”

Bus driver Desmond Melville, also of Bull Bay, said he will always support the JLP.

“Mi see them doing a good job with the money more time. Mi hear even PNP man say Labour govern the country good so far. Mi see Andrew [Holness] a try,” he said.

Construction worker “Brown Dread”, also of Bull Bay, wanted to see cannabis placed at the forefront of the Government's agenda.

“This party [JLP], I don't see them do nutten fi rasta, and in 1963 dem planned fi kill rasta. Now dem just doing fi dem and dem friend. The PNP might win back 'cause nuff people nuh satisfied,” he said.

A young Bull Bay resident, Moesha Dixon, said she is eager to cast her ballot as she will be doing so for the first time in the next general election.

“It's my first time voting, and I can't wait for election to come. Good performance [from the JLP], dem a deal wid the ting good,” she said.

— Alphea Saunders