'Mr Protocol', Colonel Merrick Needham, is 87 today

Ceremonial and protocol consultant Merrick Needham marks his 87th birthday today, just over two years after he created history by being the first Jamaican to receive an honorary commission by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) that granted him the rank of Colonel (Hon).

The citation, read before the presentation of the commission on November 22, 2018 at the JDF's Up Park Camp headquarters in St Andrew, noted that Needham has been a dedicated supporter of the JDF for the past four decades and has participated in numerous military activities by freely offering his services in the production of the JDF's Alert magazine over many years, the Change of Command parades as a narrator, and the Military Tattoos in 1983 and 2012.

After the presentation ceremony Needham had told the Jamaica Observer that honorary commissions are very rare, even though the practice is well-established within Commonwealth nations, adding that he was “extremely honoured” by the gesture.

“Honorary commissions,” the JDF noted in the citation, “are granted to ex-service members or distinguished citizens who, through their work, are guardians of the Regimental traditions and history of the Force and who seek to promote the Force's identity and ethos.”

It noted that Needham had conducted numerous workshops and seminars across the JDF and served on a number of boards and committees, including the Sesquicentennial Committee of the JDF Training Depot, the JDF Website Committee, and the board of the Jamaica Military Museum and Library.

At 87 Needham is not as physically active as in former years, but his mind is still sharp and he is always willing to share his vast knowledge of protocol matters, military operations, ranks and history.

Needham, who is a member of the Order of Distinction (Commander Class), a member of the Royal Victorian Order, and a member of the Order of St John, has amassed an enviable record of coordinating the logistics and other aspects of Royal, State and official visits to Jamaica, among them the 1977 State visits of Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Mozambique's President Samora Machel, the unofficial visit of The Princess Royal in 1990 and, nine years later, that of Prince Albert of Monaco, as well as the 2012 Queen's Diamond Jubilee Caribbean Royal visits of Prince Henry of Wales and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

In fact, he has been awarded The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal as possibly the only living person with functional involvement in every one of Her Majesty's visits to Jamaica from 1953 to 2002.

Throughout his colourful career, Needham was also chief executive officer (conferences) at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, and helped to coordinate heads of government and ministerial-level conferences in a number of countries spanning every continent, except Antarctica, from 1980 to 1983 when he was requested to return to Jamaica by the Government.

Having initially arrived in Jamaica as a seven-year-old evacuee from the Nazi bombing of London in World War II, Needham's first career, broadcasting, began immediately after he left school and while Radio Jamaica, then the only radio station, still broadcast from the former ZQI studios in upper St Andrew. He started as a record library assistant, moved up the announcer ranks, and then became the first locally appointed programme director, within his first five years at the station.

Having later joined the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (now TVJ) as director of programmes and production he was promoted to assistant general manager and ultimately general manager.

In 1991, he received RJR's Special Award for his “outstanding contribution to the development of radio broadcasting in Jamaica”.

Overall, he spent his first 17 working years in radio and television. Later, he was chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Broadcasting Commission.

Needham's life story, fully told, would fill quite a number of pages of the Observer.

Today, the man referred to as “Mr Protocol” by many Jamaicans, will most likely relax at home with his wife Camille, who is executive director of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association. Most definitely he will read the newspapers as he keeps himself abreast of current affairs with military-type precision.

Happy birthday, Colonel (Hon) Merrick Needham.