'No more journeying to Buff Bay to open photo in WhatsApp'

WITH the installation of ReadyNET's Internet service in the Portland community of Mullet Hall, resident Barbara Richardson no longer has to travel for miles just to watch a video on social media.

Two Thursdays ago, ReadyNET — a subsidiary of Jamaican-owned telecommunications firm Ready Communications Limited (ReadyCOM) — launched a satellite-delivered community Wi-Fi pilot project, under the aegis of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, in Mullet Hall.

For the first time in 56 years, Richardson has Internet access in the comfort of her home.

“This is the first for me, technology at my 'hand length'. I am extremely pleased, because prior to two Sundays ago I had to journey to Buff Bay just to open a simple photo on WhatsApp. Thanks to Mr (Chris) Dehring and the ReadyNET team, I have this access just a few steps away from my home [in the community's square],” Richardson revealed during the launch in her community on August 22.

The high-spirited woman, who shared she had not watched her television since 2013, said the trial, which is scheduled to end on November 1, will go a far way.

“Most of our children are going to high school [and] for the first time, they will be able to access the Internet in our community,” she explained.

Admitting that her community was left behind while residents in other parishes across the island had access to cutting-edge technology, she lauded Dehring for the initiative and welcomed ReadyCOM to her community.

The result of a partnership with Viasat Inc, the pilot project is expected to demonstrate how high-capacity, geostationary satellites can be used to deliver affordable broadband service to underserved communities across Jamaica, with only the installation of a satellite dish on the roof of a shop in the square.

Viasat is a global satellite operator that delivers high-speed satellite capacity to the Americas.

When the Jamaica Observer arrived in the mountainous district two weeks ago, some residents from Mullet Hall and surrounding communities crammed inside “Ringo's” shop in the community square, while others video called their relatives informing them of what was happening.

As some residents chatted among themselves, it was obvious that they were looking forward to having Wi-Fi in their community at the end of the trial period.

Throughout the period, vouchers with promotional codes to access the free Wi-Fi will be distributed to members of the community on a daily basis.

In the meantime, ReadyCOM's Co-CEO Chris Dehring said he's anticipating the digital switchover that will bring digital television to every Jamaican.

“Digital broadcast, as far as we are concerned, is the basic building block of a digital society. On top of that...we rolled out ReadyNET, which is the Internet side of things. It is the first in history that a community is getting satellite-delivered Wi-Fi, so we are very excited about that, and we had all the regulators, the ministers, here in Mullet Hall, in the beautiful Blue Mountain, just to show that we can deliver high-speed broadband to anyone, anytime, anywhere,” Dehring said.