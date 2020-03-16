No refunds, please, just defer your events, says PC
Black River, St Elizabeth – The St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation is hoping people whose entertainment permits have been cancelled as a result of the threat posed by COVID-19 will be seeking deferments rather than refunds.
Last week the Government banned all such instruments until month end as part of a push to discourage large gatherings as the threat of the flu-like virus intensified.
CEO of the municipality Errol Lebert told the Jamaica Observer that those affected were entitled to a refund “but we anticipate that as soon as the ban is lifted persons will defer those events rather than ask for total refunds”.
Currently, the municipality earns an average of just under $200,000 monthly from the granting of such permits, Lebert said.
Councillors at last Thursday's monthly meeting said that as much as the Government's move was necessary, it would cause distress to many bar operators and others who routinely spend heavily on commercial parties, cookouts and the like.
“People spend a lot of money on meat alone,” said Layton Smith (PNP) councillor for the Myersville Division.
There was also a suggestion that efforts be made to ensure residents who were on the verge of planning large funerals and setups for departed loved ones understood what the new restrictions on large gatherings would mean.
Mayor and chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation Derrick Sangster said it was important that everyone understood that there was a personal choice to be made to protect one's self.
“Next week, I have two funerals … I won't be going,” said Sangster to considerable amusement.
• Garfield Myers
• caption - Layton Smith says bar operators and others spend heavily on preparing for commercial entertainment requiring permits
• (File Photo)
Pic: Mayor Derrick Sangster
