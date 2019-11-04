'Ochie' taxi, bus operators, vendors lament lack of security

Taxi and bus operators, along with vendors who operate in the Ocho Rios Transport Centre are unhappy with the lack of security and what they describe as “proper” facilities at the location.

They told the Jamaica Observer recently that they are frequent victims of robberies even with the police station being only a few metres away, and that saniation was practically non-existent.

“We need police at the park to protect the bus and taxi men and di passenger them. Whole heap of time people over here get robbed. The man weh write the park fee ticket lost his life the other day, about two or three months ago. As the bus dem come out pan di road di police ready fi run down the bus them but nah protect di people dem,” said Steve Burke, a bus driver in and around the area.

The other taxi and bus operators present at the time all agreed with Burke.

Derrick Darlington said: “Mi nuh feel 100 per cent safe right now in the park. To be honest, at times no police nuh deh ya. Mi see school pikney want fi kill each other and no police. A one thing di police dem pay attention to and a di taxi man and bus man dem. We need likkle protection.

Andre Carty added: “We are not secure in the park. If a fight bruk right now we nah no police to pacify it. A man haffi dead first. The nearest station is just a few chains away from here.

“A few months ago a gentleman got robbed and shot up by the end of the bus park. It happen ina broad daylight. Somebody mussi approach him for the money and maybe he retaliated, and them shoot him in his neck, the bullet go down in his throat and him dead. Differently from that we nuh have no security. Weh we have is police a monitor taxi. Just taxi them pay attention to. Them come and regulate the road and see to it that the park free up and them gone. We need proper security like two or three police officers here every day to pacify a lot of things that a gwan in a di park. We cant pacify it ourselves enuh. It woulda better if we have a police man in here a pacify a thing if war a gwaan. Whether it be a disagreement about line dispute and who come first, whatever the case may be,” Carty said.

Other challenges were also outlined by him.

“We nuh have no park eida. The bathroom is messy and we need somewhere for shelter. If is even for the passengers them when them come a wait to take the taxi. That's why the people outa road a beat we wid the business and we na mek no money and we a follow the rules and in ya a suffer and we nuh even have a proper place. We need a proper place.”

Yet another operator, Wayne Wright, lamented the lack of security and urged officials to treat the matter as a priority. “Wi na no security in yah; and every minute somebody come and if dem nuh rob people, dem shoot people and dem gone and police station deh right [deh] suh. All when the man dem gone police nuh come yet. All half hour before dem [police] come and look weh di police station deh, not even one minute away. We have security post and no police nuh in ya.”

Two shop operators within the park said that they are also affected by the lack of security as they are recent victims of theft.

“Last month dem bruk in a my shop. Mi pay mi dues a day time. Me lose whole heap a something. Dem tek Dragon (Stout), Guinness (Stout), everything off the shelf, 'bout $30,000 worth of things,” Sandra Grier said.

Another shop operator, Youwon Wallace, said he was also robbed about a month ago.

“Mi lose couple juice, Milo, tin milk and some other things. It set me back because from a man ago take away your thing, it ago set you back a little bit,” Wallace said.