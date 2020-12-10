'Own wheels'
Two amputees in Kitson Town receive wheelchairs
TWO elderly female amputees from the Kitson Town community in St Catherine have received wheelchairs through a collaboration involving the Social Development Commission (SDC) and Food For the Poor (FFP).
The needs of the two women came to the attention of the SDC through their work with the Kitson Town Central Citizens Association, after which they sought help from FFP, and the charity organisation donated the wheelchairs.
Speaking with JIS News after accepting her wheelchair on Tuesday, Hortense Edwards, 84, said she was very grateful for her gift, “because I have a wheelchair to go down to the clinic”.
She praised the citizens association president, Carmen Barton, as well as her caregivers, for looking after her welfare.
Claudette Walters, the other recipient, said she felt very good about getting the wheelchair.
“I can go to church, and things like that,” she said, adding that when she heard that she was getting the wheelchair, she felt so much joy.
For her part, Barton said she was thankful for the effort of the SDC to get the FFP on board.
“The women were very much in need of them. Now that they have got their own wheels, we are very grateful,” she said.
Community development officer with the SDC, Denzil Kerr, said that at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency set about identifying the needs of vulnerable community members, and when he visited the two homes, he “was moved” by what he saw, and they started lobbying for help.
“We wrote to Food For the Poor, and within weeks we got a response. We were able to get both wheelchairs for the ladies. We won't give up on these ladies. We will continue the relationship and see what else we can do,” he said.
Kerr added that he is arranging to get building materials to renovate one of the houses, and urged community members to liaise with the agency to assist with challenges in their area.
“Wherever our field officers see need, we engage the community stakeholders and partner to see how we can assist,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy