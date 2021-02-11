FAYVAL Williams, the minister of education and Member of Parliament for St Andrew Eastern, on Tuesday voted for an extension of the zone of special operations (ZOSO) in the August Town area of the constituency for an additional 60 days, because of the need for continuing peace after a break from frequent violence.

In addition to August Town, Greenwich Town in St Andrew, Denham Town in Kingston, as well as Mount Salem in St James received extensions from Parliament on Tuesday to the ZOSOs in their communities.

Underscoring the necessity in extending the security measure in August Town until May 10, 2021, Williams told Parliament that the people of August Town, particularly the elderly, were now able to sleep peacefully at nights as a result of the ZOSO and the community being flooded by the security forces.

Prior to the ZOSO in August Town, which was initially declared on July 8, 2020, Williams said, “the elderly went to bed at nights, not sure if they would be able to get under their beds fast enough when the gunshots start. Many elderly persons have hurt themselves ducking for safety [but] people can walk freely on the streets of August Town again, to the bus stop, to the corner shop or to church”.

“Coming home at nights, people don't have to be fearful. Taxis don't have to drop persons at the entrance of the community, spin around then make a hasty retreat. Our children have gotten a reprive from the gut-wrenching gunshots. Imagine the trauma of the students in grade six at the August Town Primary School, seeing gunmen chasing across the school grounds, firing high-powered rifles at each other. That was the situation prior to the ZOSO, “ Williams said. “August Town is breathing again, thanks to the men and women of the joint forces who are awake while residents sleep at nights.”

Williams also pointed out that the social intervention element that forms part of the core of ZOSOs has already began taking shape in August Town.

“Last week I attended a Jamaica Social Investment Fund function at which 25 micro entrepreneurs from August Town received grants and equipment to expand their existing businesses, ranging from food and beauty services, to window and block making,” Williams said.

In the meantime, Opposition Leader Mark Golding encouraged called for better assessment of the impact of ZOSOs in the four communities where the 60 days extension was secured, saying it seemed to be an almost routine renewal.

Golding added that Jamaica's rate of violence has placed it at the top of the list in the western hemisphere, pointing out that while the focus is being given to these four communities, violence breaks out frequently in other areas that don't get the same level of attention or resources.

“The Denham Town and Mount Salem orders have been in effect since 2017 and every 60 days they come here to be renewed. The Greenwich Town and August Town are more receent but this is not the first time they are being renewed. We recognise that ZOSO represents an attempt to grapple with the phenomenon of high levels of violent crimes, gang-related and otherwise. The use of the zone of special operations legislation has been so limited over the three plus years,” said Golding

“These are four small communities in the scheme of areas in Jamaica in which high levels of violent crimes exist. For example, in the case of Denham Town, there are surrounding communities which are from time to time impacted by high levels of violent crime and they don't have the same level of security that Denham Town has enjoyed. I look forward to this ZOSO legislation being upgraded, because even the ZOSO areas are not immune from violent acts,“ Golding told Parliament.