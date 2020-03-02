Residents of a section of Strathmore Gardens, just outside Spanish Town in St Catherine, have just one request of their political representatives: “Please fix our roads.”

“We don't have any social life. We can't invite people to come to our homes; they don't want to come. Taxis hardly want to come in here,” one woman lamented when the Jamaica Observer drove through the community recently.

Strathmore Drive is easily identified as the road in the worst condition in the community. Sections of the thoroughfare look more like a riverbed. The depth of the craters allows water to settle easily and motorists were seen driving through them slowly so as not to incur front-end and undercarriage damage.

“I drive, and when it rains half of the car is submerged. Most days I have a lot of mud on the car,” said one female resident.

Strathmore Gardens Citizens' Association Public Relations Officer Dr Leonie Dennis shared a similar experience. “I drive a Hilux Surf. It is high and can manage water, but just the other day I had to pay nearly $50,000 to repair damage done by water,” Dr Dennis told the Observer.

“When it rains, it is like a river, from top to bottom, excluding the hilly part of the road,” added Dr Dennis, who said that the residents have had discussions with Member of Parliament (MP) Natalie Neita, who has been responsive, and the councillor.

“On two occasions the MP had some remedial work done on the road,” Dr Dennis explained. However, the surface eventually eroded as the material used was thin.

She said the MP again allotted funds to have the road graded, but the individual who was contracted did not do a good job. “So we had consultation with him and the MP and he was told to grade it and leave it in a better condition, but what was left was pure mud,” the public relations officer said.

Incessant rain during the latter part of last year resulted in the potholes becoming enlarged to the point where children, on occasion, had fallen into them, the Observer was told.

“It's intolerable,” fumed one male resident who opted not to give his name. “There is hardly any sidewalk for people to use, and we have children walking to and from school on this road.”

The road, he pointed out, needs a proper drainage system. “It makes no sense fixing it without the drainage, because all that happens is that it gets bad again,” he said as he worked on building a concrete fence that he hopes will prevent further flood damage to his house.

“I have been living here for the past 22 years and we have never seen the road completely fixed,” said another female resident, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We need roads around here. We need life. We are taxpayers and we need to be treated as citizens,” she said.

In the meantime, Dr Dennis said she has been using her motor vehicle to transport small stones to fill the large pothole in front of her house. But the cost, she revealed, is heavy, especially given that she is retired.

“We bought material, but we need some help this time. Anyone who could help us, we would be extremely grateful,” said Dr Dennis who added that the community also has a problem with the National Water Commission.

“Each time they come to repair a pipe or work on the pump house they let out the water onto this road and it has helped to erode the road. We have called them; I wrote a letter on behalf of the community to them, we have had no response,” she said.