'Rain mash up everything'

Farmers in Hordley Crossing, St Thomas, say they are losing big as flood rains dumped on the island by the outer bands of tropical storms Zeta and Eta have devastated their crops and killed livestock.

The tales of ruin came from men seen assisting motorists push their vehicles through waist-high floodwaters after the Plantain Garden River broke its banks on Wednesday when the Jamaica Observer visited the area.

The farmers explained that helping motorists was their way of passing the time and “making a change” as there were no crops to take to market in Kingston.

“All a wi yuh see here so a farmer, but all a that get mash up yah now because a flooding,” offered Rallin Spencer, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues who were busy trying to earn from the next motorist.

Spencer explained that the group had been at the intersection from about 8:00 am earning what little they could.

“Normally when rain fall and the place flood like this, yuh always have some people who get stranded, so wi come out here come help,” said Spencer.

Asafa Lachoo, a 37-year-old father, explained that two weeks prior when the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta lashed the island, his five acres of gungo peas, pumpkin, and plantain were completely destroyed.

“Today we would a normally go town (Kingston) with wi goods dem, but wi cyah go again. The rain come and mash up everything. The rain a kill off we goat dem too. Nuff animal sick and dead,” Lachoo lamented.

More came to light further down the road in Bachelor's Hall where 23-year-old Shervin Fuller told of how the rain had caused a hoof disease to spread among his herd of goats.

The young man explained that despite his efforts to heal the affected animals with home remedies, the continued rainfall made it all the more difficult.

“Mi end up lose two nanny and a kid. The rain come and cause a foot disease weh a kill dem off,” Fuller said, adding that he also lost a half acre of sorrel he had planted for the upcoming Christmas season.

“Mi nuh know how mi a go recover and wi nah get nuh help,” he said, admitting in the same breath that he was not registered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, the State agency that offers support and assistance to farmers and others in the agricultural sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green, in a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, indicated that help will be offered to the agriculture sector once a full report on the impact of the recent heavy rainfall is brought to the House of Representatives next week.

Green also said that an interim programme has been implemented to assist farmers in obtaining seeds and chemicals for the replanting of crops.