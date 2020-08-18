'Remove digital divide'

ROSE HALL, St James — Vice chancellor of The University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles has called on the Government, the private sector and civil society to give teachers the tools needed to bridge the digital divide.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were forced to offer the delivery of lessons online. However, students and teachers have been faced with challenges due to a digital divide caused by poor Internet service and the inability to afford Internet or computer devices.

“...Jamaica's future is really in the hands of everyone who walks into the classroom,” said Sir Hilary. He further added that, “There is a need to remove the digital divide by removing access based on income.

“Let us, therefore, transform Jamaica. Let us look at how to empower the marginalised children [in] the rural districts. Let us take every child in the most remote village and bring them forward, empower them. Bring them and the millions of children that we have, young people that we have; empower each and every one, remove that digital divide. Remove access based on income, let us...create a level playing field for every child,” Sir Hilary urged.

“We must conquer the digital divide. And I am certainly hoping that all of us will continue to strengthen the conversation in Jamaica about the investments in digital technology, that we can support our Government, we can support civil society, as teachers...”

Sir Hilary was giving a virtual presentation at the opening ceremony of the Jamaica Teachers' Association's (JTA) 56th annual conference at Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, yesterday.

He also argued that it isn't a shortage of capital holding back the economic growth being pursued, but the shortage of critical skills that are necessary to build a modern, knowledge-driven, information technology-driven, digitally transformed economy.

The JTA's conference, which is being held over a three-day period, is being hosted at two locations for the first time in the history of the 56-year-old organisation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing stipulations by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The day sessions are being held at Montego Bay Convention Centre and the night sessions at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James.

The conference is being held under the theme: 'Promoting digital transformation and positive values and attitudes: imperative for redefining 21st century education'.