Church and government members enjoy the singing of Sinach's I know who I am at yesterday's Independence Church Service in Portmore, St Catherine.

The service, held this year under the theme 'Resilient and Strong...Let's Celebrate Jamaica 58', is traditionally the first government-led event to commemorate the Emanci-pendence period — observed from Emancipation Day on August 1 to Independence Day on August 6.

Enjoying the music here are (from left) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange; president of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson; custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller; education state minister, Alando Terrelonge; and Andrew Ellis of Portmore Church of God in Jamaica.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)