J Wray & Nephew Limited teamed up with Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) on Friday to deliver food packages to 286 bartenders at a special farmers' market branded 'Shaken not Broken'.

The receiving bartenders, who work with J Wray & Nephew Academy, Barcode Training Academy and other affiliates, were also provided with supermarket vouchers, as well as hand sanitisers, masks and assorted spirits from the J Wray & Nephew brand.

Senior director of public affairs and sustainability at the rum distillery, and CEO of the J Wray & Nephew Foundation, Tanikie McCarthy-Allen, explained that the initiative was a way for the company to give back to its workers, noting that the entertainment industry has been significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus.

“Most of our bartenders have been unemployed for three months. This is our attempt at giving back to them. We wanted to do something to address some of their concerns, which is food,” she said.

Chief mixologist for J Wray & Nephew Bar Service Dwayne Grant welcomed the initiative, noting that “it is good to know that they care about their bartenders.”

Employee of Barcode Richard Coy agreed.

“It's a great feeling to know that your company is still looking out for you even with everything that is happening with this pandemic,” he said.

Speaking with JIS News, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, commended the company for supporting its workers and the local agriculture sector.

“We have been trying to encourage private sector partners to come on board so that when we purchase from the farmers, we have markets through which to move those produce,” he stated.

“We are really happy that J Wray & Nephew has come on board and has purchased that produce to redistribute to their bartenders. It is an excellent initiative,” he added.

For his part, CEO of RADA, Peter Thompson, told JIS News that the initiative is part of sustained efforts to provide diverse markets for farmers produce.

He explained that through the redistribution model, produce is being moved through several purveyors contracted by RADA, to purchase excess produce from farmers to be redistributed across various sectors.

“We have targeted the infirmaries, the prison system and we have been staging several farmers markets across the country and we have been having significant success. J Wray & Nephew contacted us and wanted to participate in the programme and the result is what we have here today,” he said.

Meanwhile, McCarthy-Allen encouraged the bartenders to take advantage of the free online courses being offered through the J Wray & Nephew Academy.

“We are encouraging our bartenders during this time to do (our) free certification courses, upskill at this time and get ready for when things reopen,” she advised.

— JIS