MONTEGO BAY, St James — Publisher Ian Randle has designed a virtual platform on which relatives living in the diaspora may create a memorial for Jamaicans residing there who have succumbed to COVID-19.

Randle noted that he decided to create the memorial page, which can be found at www.jamaicaglobalonline.com, because of his disappointment with how governments use 'diaspora engagement' to their own benefit, citing the recent telethon hosted by the State as an example.

“In good times, our governments talk about diaspora engagement, which in practice has often meant that we engage Jamaicans living and working abroad to help us [Jamaicans] here at home — whether directly through remittances to individual families, or through charitable donations to organisations and institutions. Our reaction, or lack thereof, to their [members of the Diaspora] plight in this pandemic has only served to prove that the engagement is a one-way affair,” Randle argued.

The publisher said he was “absolutely disgusted” by the Government's organised telethon a few weeks ago, which he described as a “shameless begging exercise, without one expression of sympathy or concern from our Government for those suffering from the pandemic in foreign lands, yet we felt it was okay to beg their relatives and friends to send us money under the cloak of one united Jamaica at home and abroad.

“That is what triggered the idea to go through with this online memorial page,” Randle explained.

He further argued that only individuals in the Diaspora who were of some sort of notoriety were being recognised, while regular people weren't.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is like a war in which its victims are innocent non-combatants. It's bad enough when you are at home among loved ones, but when you are far from the country of your birth and the solace of loved ones, the pain and grief are unimaginable. In the midst of our overwhelming fears here at home, it seems we have given little or no thought, as a nation, to our brothers and sisters who are dying lonely deaths in the Diaspora,” said Randle.

He added that a cursory glance through local media death announcements in recent weeks, for example, will show higher than usual deaths among Jamaicans in the USA, New York in particular.

Randle pointed out that while the focus has been on North America, there has been limited or no focus on the United Kingdom where the virus has exacerbated exponentially.

He said so far, there have been about 20 “verifiable reported names” of deceased individuals in the Diaspora on the virtual platform, adding that “it is something we have to be extremely careful about, given the stigma attached and related privacy issues”.

“However, once a particular death is verified and is in the public domain, we have added it. This is a permanent memorial with no time limit, so long after the epidemic has passed, as it must, we will continue to add names as we get them. Not surprisingly, all attention has been focused on the Jamaican Diaspora in North America, to the neglect of places like the UK where numbers are likely to be substantial,” stated Randle.