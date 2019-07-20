'Some jerk' steals doors off police Humvee
WARREN, Massachusetts (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are looking for “some jerk” who stole four doors off a department vehicle.
The Warren Police Department's Humvee doors were taken just before 5:00 am last week Friday, while it was parked in a municipal lot near the police station.
Police have surveillance video of a white pickup truck they believe may have been driven by a person connected to the theft.
Chief Gerald Millette tells the Telegram & Gazette the doors can be lifted off their hinges without unbolting anything. The motive for the theft is unclear, but Millette says such doors can fetch up to US$5,000 online.
The department acquired the vehicle from the federal government to assist with emergencies. Millette says “We used it for a lot of things until some jerk stole the doors.”
