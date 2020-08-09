'Spur' seeks to transform St Mary with kindness

WYATT Williams, popularly known as “Spur” when he lived and worked in Jamaica as a policeman, is committed to transforming St Mary through his organisation Icons of Annotto Bay which he co-founded alongside his wife Odette.

“When we started it was a concern of my wife. She is an educator, so she would come and inform me about some of the deaths and violence. She came home from work one day and asked what can I do to bring about changes. I worked as a policeman for 22 years. She kept pressing me, and she always heard me talk about when I used to work in Annotto Bay. She thinks as someone who served in national security over the years, if there are measures to be put in place to bring about changes, she thinks my influence would be great for the community. She asked me what type of sporting activity they were involved in and off the bat I told her soccer. To my surprise, two days after, she came home with 15 soccer balls. She put me on the spot, so whether I decided yes or no, she got the engine started,” Williams said.

He added: “When we had the first night football game in the history of Annotto Bay – two nights of soccer play – the police were hesitant to give the permit. I assured them it would be okay, and it ended the next day and there was no violence.”

Subsequently, Williams saw the venture as an opportunity to create greater impact, and alongside his team members from Icons of Annotto Bay, he began walking the streets of the community and engaging the youth to access skill training through HEART/NSTA Trust and job opportunities through service organisations.

Williams also met with four community gangsters and managed to get two to enrol and attend college.

“Many don't have any father figure. When there's no father figure young men easily go astray. I go into the community, cook with them, eat with them and talk with them, as that's the only way you can mobilise them,” Williams said. “Sometimes when I see what a lot of these young men are doing, sometimes I am sorry I am not here and sometimes I think a lot of us don't understand what they are going through. People might think they are disrespectful, but I can tell you, they just need someone to sit and talk with them. If we can do this more often, we can bring a level of stability to most of these youth. If you ask them why they do it, they can't give you a good reason. I want to do more, I am willing to do more, and whatever it takes to get the necessary assistance for them, I'm going to be there for them.”

In order to fund the venture, alongside the directors, Williams and his wife decided to bypass breakfast and take the breakfast budget out of their monthly expenses to send supplies to Jamaica.

“That's about US$350 a month. We take that and we buy supplies and send to Jamaica. It's not about the money, as many people in positions are not looking out for poor people. Whatever it costs is what I can afford to give, whether it be clothing, groceries or things that will help the ailment of persons, such as a walker or wheelchair,” Williams said.

Moreover, Williams said he is committed to building community groups and creating a oneness in Jamaica.

“I would like to see a oneness in Jamaica. Crime is everywhere, but if we have community groups we can fix a lot. Let us form the groups, get registered, speak with the SDC [Social Development Commission], get the funding and create the change. I say to politicians – come into the communities and see the suffering. My peace I give unto my country and my peace I leave onto my country. If we come together we will have a better Jamaica,” Williams said.