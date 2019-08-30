'Technical issues' delay school train service

STUDENTS will have to wait awhile longer before the school train service proposed by the Ministry of Transport is implemented, as “technical challenges” have delayed its start date.

In a release yesterday, the ministry said the school train service proposed by Transport Minister Robert Montague in his sectoral presentation in June “has met technical challenges and the commencement has been delayed beyond the start of the September back-to-school period”.

The minister had said then: “We need funding to get the project off the ground and I am confident that when our discussions with the Ministry of Finance are complete, we will know if we will start one leg, then the next, or both at once.

“The JUTC will provide buses on a special route to sync with trains. The service will get our children off the street of Spanish Town early, and it is safe and reliable,” Montague said.

He had highlighted, too, the need to move away from policies of moving motor vehicles, to where moving people is prioritised.

While admitting that it is disappointed, the ministry said yesterday that a number of technical and logistic aspects of the programme are still being finalised.

“This has resulted in the delay of its (the programme's) implementation. However, the ministry continues to work with our stakeholders to resolve the issues in a timely manner,“ the release said.

According to the ministry, the school train service will help to get students to and from school more safely and efficiently, and will seek to ease congestion on the roads.

The ministry insisted that it is not daunted by ”this unforeseen development“, adding that it remains committed in its efforts to provide ”safe, reliable and economic means of transport to the people of Jamaica”.