THE reputed leader of the Uchence Wilson Gang and the man believed to be the deputy, both gave sworn evidence yesterday denying leading the gang, being members or participating in any criminal activities that have been linked to the gang.

“I am not the leader of any gang. I am a hard-working young man, always working hard for my kids,” Uchence Wilson said from the witness box after revealing that he had three children.

At the same time, Fitzroy Scott, a car salesman, besides denying leading or being a member or participating in the gang, said that he was also not aware of the name of the gang and up to date is still clueless.

Both men also denied ever owning or using a firearm during cross-examination from the prosecutor.

Wilson, when questioned about three guns that Witness One had testified he had taken on a robbery at a ranch in St Catherine, denied ever having those guns.

“The only gun mi use a mi spray gun wey mi use spray mi furniture,” claimed the the 28-year-old, a carpenter by trade.

He also rubbished as being untruthful evidence from Witness One that he had shot a man during a robbery at a house in Clarendon.

“I don't know anything about any shooting, I never shoot a man from I born,” he said.

Scott, when asked about being in possession of a firearm said, “I never own or held or be in possession of one.”

The two accused also denied taking part in any of the more than 13 robberies that two witnesses, who were said to be ex- members of the gang, had together provided details during their testimony.

Wilson who also denied knowing, seeing or interacting with several of his co- accused, including Corporal Lloyd Knight, prior to being arrested, said he was in Belize when one of the alleged robberies occurred, and his passport which he had travelled on was tendered into evidence.

The accused also told the court he had never been to Trelawny and denied taking part in any robbery there.

Scott gave a similar explanation about his alleged involvement in the robberies.

“I never participated in any robbery,” he said repeatedly when asked about the different robberies, including that of a fruit vendor in St Mary, which he had allegedly orchestrated and had led, after tricking Wilson.

The prosecutor suggested to both accused that they were not telling the truth, but each maintained that they were being honest.

Wilson, during his evidence, also denied knowing Witness One, claiming he had only seen him twice. He said he saw him for the first time in Scott's company and saw him another time in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.

When asked why Witness One had given evidence about him being the leader of the gang and taking part in the different robberies, Wilson said he felt he did it to get back at Scott whom he had a 'beef' with after breaking into Scott's home.

Scott did not deny knowing Witness One but claimed he never spoke to him outside of Kingston. He claimed the witness broke into his home twice, and after the first incident was put out of his home by his father who blamed him for it — hence why his name was being called.

The alleged deputy gang leader admitted to renting vehicles from a car rental company between 2015 and 2017 at a cost of a little over $2 million, but denied renting the vehicle for himself and his-co accused to commit robberies. Instead, he said he did it for a family member who had been deported.

Wilson, during his sworn testimony, also accused the police of trying to kill him after they were led to his home by one of the accused, Stephenson Bennett.

According to him, he was home cooking when Bennett called and asked where he was and told him that he was coming by. Shortly after he said he heard a car at his gate and looked outside and told Bennett to turn around the vehicle.

Wilson said he went outside and when the car turned and stopped at his gate, a man, who turned out to be one of the investigating officers, came out and pointed a gun at his head saying, “P%&^y, you never know you ago dead.”

“Him squeeze the gun right a mi head but nuh shot nuh come out,” he added.

However, he said the officer fired another shot and he moved his head, but after seeing fire and hearing explosions he ran and was shot at several times, one bullet hitting him in his right arm.

Wilson said despite being shot he escaped by jumping into a deep gully where he hid while more shots were fired, but he was not hit again.

He said he went to Kingston Public Hospital that night and admitted to registering under a fake name.

According to him, he was too traumatised to remember his right name and is still traumatised even while testifying.

He denied telling a police officer that he had received the shot in Maxfield Park after he went there to visit a girl.

The reputed gang leader was also questioned about the statements he had made, which were captured on phone recording, prior to travelling with a police officer to visit accused Odeen Smith to recover guns in Clarendon.

He denied making a deal with the police to help them recover guns in exchange for the freedom of his girlfriend, Shantol Gordon.

But Wilson, while admitting to statements he had made about instructing Smith to “go rise the rifles”, said he only did so “to back up” the police's story.

According to him, he told the police that he did not have any guns but after hearing that co-accused Bennett had two guns, in Clarendon he lied to get back at his co-accused for bringing the police to kill him.

“I lied about Stephenson having guns just because I was upset about what happen to mi,” he said.

“So you are being truthful now?” Chief Justice Sykes then asked, to which he replied, “Yes, Sir.”

In the meantime, two more alleged members of the gang were freed yesterday. Cornel White and Tevin Khani were discharged by Justice Sykes after he upheld their no-case submissions.

Wilson and 18 other alleged members of the gang are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the anti-gang legislation, and for offences under the Firearms Act.

The trial will resume today.