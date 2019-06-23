'Them say mi too old to work, so I started hustling'

Fourth in a new series giving a snapshot of the lives and thoughts of people you see on the streets daily. Sunday Observer reporter Sharlene Hendricks speaks to Abel Virgo, 72, known to his loyal customers as Nutsy.

“I come to town (Kingston) from about 15 years old. I was living in Westmoreland with my father — help him plant rice and all those things and plant cane, and we used to drive cane van and feed the cow them evening time.

“I used to attend Friendship school in Westmoreland and used to walk three and half mile barefoot on gravel road to and from. I used to hop pon Busha buggie when him used to carry his children to Manning's High School.

“I went to Friendship Primary School and after I finished there, my uncle took me to town (Kingston). I didn't get to reach high school and my uncle didn't help me out. I started working with a sales man when I came to Kingston, helping him deliver goods around the country. Afterward, I started getting couple days work at the oil refinery, but after a while them stop mi from work. They only gave me little painting work to do but the contractor eventually lost the work.

“I was at home doing nothing until me start work at KSAC (Kingston and St Andrew Corporation). I was there for couple years well until them made me redundant and I was home again, not doing anything. The last work I got was at UTech (University of Technology) where I was doing landscaping. I was there until me reach the age and them stop me from work.

“After that I decided to hustle for myself and I started going around selling nuts. I am mostly home. Sometimes I don't go out more than two days a week because I have my customers who deal with me alone, so I give God thanks. Other persons started coming around selling nuts, but I am here long time so people know me more. People call me Nutsy.”