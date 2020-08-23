'To this day I don't know what really happened to my father'

TODAY marks two years since Linford Changur died at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) a few days after undergoing surgery for stage one colorectal cancer. But for his daughter Abigail Changur Hall, there are many unanswered questions, which have lengthened the grieving process.

Changur Hall, who recounted her experience to the Jamaica Observer, said her late father was admitted to KPH on August 17, 2018 and after his surgery on August 20, 2018 she was told he was recuperating well.

“The doctor told me everything was fine, but he would be on oxygen for five days. When I went to look for him after the surgery the Monday, I saw him wrapped up in a bubble-like thing which they explained was to stabilise his temperature and blood pressure,” she said.

“The Wednesday, one of the doctors contacted me saying I needed to buy compression stockings for him, just in case, because he can have blood clots and stuff. I rushed to buy it, got there, placed it on the bed, when I got back the evening the stockings were still on the bed. This man just did major surgery. A nurse came to me and asked if I knew how to put it on and I said no, but you're supposed to know, and at that point she started to do it,” Changur Hall said .

“When I went there he was using a device he had to hold to breathe. How can someone heavily sedated, under pain meds, hold on to a breathing device? It kept falling from his hand and out of his mouth. On the surgical ward he had no monitors hooked up. He was hooked up to an oxygen tank on wheels. I was a bit confused or appalled by that. I am thinking he just did major surgery, he should at least be monitored, but apparently they come around, do their manual checks and record what they need to... when I went... on his lip was literally white gunk. All of his tongue was white, both his lips were white. I had to use a wipe and scrape off his tongue and lips. I guess that was the liquid from the oxygen thing. He was in and out of sleep and breathing really fast. He had the hand-held breathing thing I had to buy as nothing was provided by the hospital,” she told the Sunday Observer.

On August 23, 2018, the man whom Changur Hall knew as daddy passed, and since then a whirlwind of emotions has engulfed her and her family, as they believe there was some amount of medical negligence on the hospital's part.

“The Thursday morning I got up feeling uneasy. I got a call at 10:00 am to come to the hospital... when I got up to the surgical ward and asked to see him, they told me to hold on, somebody will be with me shortly. I saw a nurse take out a brown piece of cardboard and she started ruling it up. She wrote his name and a date and I asked what is that? She never answered me and then I asked, 'Is he dead?' I started to cry and another nurse came over and pat my shoulder and said, 'I am sorry'. The head surgeon said to me 'It's really a shock to us because he was doing so well'. That was around after 10/11 in the morning. I went back to look at him and he was not covered with a white sheet. This happened from after 7 in the morning and up to after 12 he was still uncovered,” she said.

But during that moment, an interaction with another patient prompted Changur Hall to find out what really took place.

“There was this one patient in front of him. He kept hitting the bed with his left hand. So I passed him and my mommy held me back and said, 'Abby, he is saying something.' This man was angry and hurt, you could see it in his face and hear it. I said, 'What happen?' He said, 'The boy kill your father'. By this time my heart started racing,” Changur said as her voice trailed off.

“He said it was early morning when the nurse came to make their rounds [and] this one bad patient ...he was in there the first day daddy was admitted. He had a stab wound to his side. One day I went to look for daddy and he was calling to me and daddy said don't even look over there 'cause up to last night police come to him, so he's a bad patient... The sick patient was saying that man — the bad patient — came up to the nurse when she was at my daddy's bed and threatened her. The man went on to tell me that another patient, who was on the other side of the ward, came up to the bad patient defending the nurse. I heard it was a big uproar in there. The patient told me the nurses ran out and locked the door with the sick patients up there,” Changur Hall said.

“This patient that was telling me all of that said, prior to this, daddy was sitting up in his bed talking to him. He said hours later another nurse came and asked why my father wasn't strung up and was questioning who pulled the cords. The patient said to me that by that time my daddy told the nurse he was going to die. The patient heard when my father said it. The patient said the nurse said, 'No man' and called for a porter to assist her with putting a cardboard box under his bed. Even I saw the cardboard box that they placed under the bed, seemingly to elevate his head and try and bring him back... I don't know, I got no explanation but the patient told me he was failing and he died within 10 minutes. This same guy who they say caused all of this problem... when I went he kept looking at me and he was sitting all the way over to the right side of the ward looking through a window and looking at me same time. What I can speculate is that he thought the nurses said something to me, which was not the case.”

Changur Hall said after reporting the death to the relevant office, she visited the Patient Affairs Department and recounted what she was told. She said the manager was unaware of the incident as hospital staff made no report. Changur Hall said after numerous attempts, the man whom the complaint was levied against was removed from the ward.

Subsequently, Changur Hall said she requested a meeting on August 27, 2018 with the hospital's senior medical officer (SMO), chief executive officer, the matron and the patient affairs manager. She said the meeting was scheduled for 9:00 am August 29, 2018 then changed to 10:00 am before she was told it was postponed to August 30.

Changur Hall added that on August 29, 2018 she signed for the hospital to do an autopsy, however on August 30, 2018 she secured a pathologist and wrote a letter to the SMO requesting that her father's body be released to Morgan's Funeral Home for the independent autopsy to be done. On August 30 she also made a request for her father's docket.

“At 3:10 pm I sent in the letter and at 3:41 pm exactly I got a call from them that they postponed the meeting. This is after I requested the docket. The same day on the 30th I collected his body by Brown's Funeral Home. On the third of September I went to KPH at the legal desk at 10:00 am. I was told to come back between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm for the docket. I went back at 2:30 pm and waited one hour and the docket was given to me in a file jacket,” she said.

On receiving the docket, Changur Hall became even more curious, based on what she observed and what an independent doctor told her.

“On the docket, everyday leading up to his death everything is seamless, no cross out. The morning he died you can see where they wrote over the time an other things. I carried the docket to another doctor and he pointed out some things to me. Twice it said 'contacted blood bank, nil available'. That means they needed blood for him, none was available. They asked me for six units of blood for my dad. I gave them eight units for my dad. To this date I don't know why it says nil available,” she said.

Furthermore, Changur Hall said the autopsy report outlined that he had pulmonary oedema, congestive cardiac failure and massive lower intestinal bleeding.

Changur Hall said another meeting was set up for September 10, which was postponed because the SMO was not aware of it and needed to be present. On September 12 and 13, she said she missed calls from the hospital and on September 14 they called her for a meeting but she couldn't make it as it was the day before her father's funeral. Since then, Changur Hall said the hospital has not called her back.

“To this day I don't know what really happened to my father. Sunday coming [today] is exactly the second anniversary of his death. I've had no meeting [and] I want to know what happened and what can be done. The reason I didn't do this earlier is because I had a fear for my family and fear for my life because this was a bad man patient in question. Everything was sudden and we were and are still hurting. They said they would have made me know when it was supposed to be done. I said, 'You can call me back' as I was in a state of grief. The very last time I spoke to her [patient affairs manager] was the 14th of September 2018. His funeral was the 15th, his birthday would have been the 16th,” she said.

While Changur Hall awaits answers, the public relations officer at South East Regional Health Authority says the matter will be investigated by the management of KPH.