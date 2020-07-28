Trump seeks political shot in the arm

WASHINGTON,DC, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic put his political fate in grave jeopardy. Now he's hoping to get credit for his Administration's aggressive push for a vaccine, and crossing his fingers that one gets approved before election day.

Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence visited vaccine development sites yesterday, marking the beginning of the largest vaccine research trial yet. Their trips to North Carolina and Florida, respectively, come as the White House is grappling with its most prominent virus case since the crisis begin and a nationwide spike in the virus.

“We're doing well on vaccines, we're doing well on therapeutics. And now I'm heading to North Carolina to look exactly at that,” Trump said as he departed the White House.

Trump's standing in the polls, trailing former Vice-President Joe Biden less than 100 days before the election, underscores the urgency to highlight vaccines and therapeutics — which include the antiviral drug remdesivir and convalescent plasma.

The economic toll of the pandemic has undone the job gains of Trump's presidency and his Administration has faced bipartisan criticism for its handling of efforts to test and contain the outbreak. Trump aides view the hunt for the vaccine as something they can still get right.

Privately, many White House officials have pinned their reelection hopes on the potential emergence of a vaccine for the coronavirus, believing it to be the ultimate “October surprise”. Some believe Trump may well be doomed without one, and that even with one, it may be too late to save his fortunes with so many Americans expected to vote before Election Day on November 3.

Under the federal government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine programme, multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously with a goal of delivering 300 million safe and effective doses by January 2021.

Trump was visiting the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville, a suburb of Raleigh. The facility has begun production of the first batch of a possible vaccine developed by Novavax, a Maryland company.

The batches produced at the North Carolina facility will be used in a Phase 3 clinical trial of up to 30,000 subjects, which is expected to begin this fall and will determine the drug's safety and effectiveness, according to Novavax, which received $1.6 billion from the federal government under Operation Warp Speed.