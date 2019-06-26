Photo: 'TV STAR'

This young man, spotted on North Street in downtown Kingston, was apparently trying to find a convenient location to put his television set to watch Sunday's State funeral of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

